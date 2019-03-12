The 7 Biggest Trends of the Fall 2019 Season

Steff Yotka

The Fall 2019 season is not a moment for uncertainty. As the final set of shows of the 2010s, the diverse collections in New York, London, Milan, and Paris guaranteed that when women step into the next decade, they will do it sure-footedly. Perhaps it’s a forward-thinking mentality that has driven designers to take a more serious look at dressing this season—there are six women gunning for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. presidency, and a starchy pantsuit just isn’t going to cut it.

Fall’s most resounding messages, then, are tailoring and great coats. Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia and Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller both imagined suits designed expressly for the female form, grounded in curving, undulating lines. At Balenciaga, there were rounded shoulders, and at Givenchy, candy-cane curves that projected jackets up to the ears. Don’t call them menswear-inspired. The bolder the shoulder, the slinkier and more potent the waist—see Sarah Burton’s razor-sharp tailoring at Alexander McQueen. Coats were similarly sculptural, molded around the female form at Daniel Lee’s Bottega Veneta debut and at Jonathan Anderson’s brilliant Loewe show.

Side by side with this serious, discreet brand of dressing, an equally self-assured sense of irreverent wit ran through collections from the likes of Christopher Kane, Marc Jacobs, and Miuccia Prada. In May, the Costume Institute’s Andrew Bolton will reassert the power of camp. Anticipating that exhibition, Jeremy Scott staged a revelrous display of fantasy and the American Dream at Moschino that counted as one of the season’s most engaging moments. The gigantic dresses that populated Rodarte and Molly Goddard’s runways are camp in their own ways. Princess frocks fit for the badass women now commanding the red carpet, from Rihanna to Lady Gaga, they’re definitely not for damsels in distress.

Neither is Hedi Slimane’s haute bourgeois vision at Celine. A sharp pivot from his ’80s glamour-pusses, the silk blouses and pleated culottes inspired by the old old Celine, as it was founded by Céline Vipiana, looked unexpectedly fresh. Of course, there’s no little irony in the idea of a bourgeois revival at a time when millennial politics are swinging towards socialism, but for the fashion obsessed it will be hard to resist the idea of streamlined, separates-based dressing he’s putting forward alongside Riccardo Tisci at Burberry and Victoria Beckham this Fall.

Underneath these item-driven trends is the overarching spirit of the season. Here at Vogue Runway, we’ve taken to calling it bad romance—an idea of elegance rooted in a haunting loveliness. There’s a fairy-tale beauty to the dark blooms of Valentino, Paco Rabanne, and Erdem, and a wickedness to the witches of Comme des Garçons and Undercover. Unlike Ophelia, the patron saint of moribund allure, the women who cloak themselves in these baleful blooms will not be tragic characters. They will be heroines, knowing that the very accoutrements that once suggested women’s weakness—flowers, lace, a connection to the emotional world—are in themselves forms of power.

The Anti-Statement Statement Coat

Sleek, smart coats have come to the fore.

Fall 2019 Trend: Coats

Sacai

Saint Laurent

Givenchy

Louis Vuitton

Marco Zanini

Lemaire

JW Anderson

Acne Studios

Chanel

Loewe

Marc Jacobs

Bottega Veneta

Mugler

Isabel Marant

Stella McCartney

Tory Burch

The Row

Lanvin

Tod’s

3.1 Phillip Lim

Chloé

Call It a Bad Romance

The season’s most defining collections had beauty with bite.

Fall 2019 Trend: Bad Romance

Alexander McQueen

Marc Jacobs

Prada

Marni

Valentino

Noir Kei Ninomiya

Dries Van Noten

Paco Rabanne

Dolce & Gabbana

Simone Rocha

Richard Quinn

Balmain

Erdem

Rick Owens

Comme des Garçons

Chalayan

Louis Vuitton

Olivier Theyskens

Miu Miu

Giambattista Valli

Oscar de la Renta

Versace

Coach 1941

Suit Yourself

Tailoring isn’t a man’s game. These suits are all about woman power.

Fall 2019 Trend: Suits

Givenchy

Balenciaga

Alexander McQueen

Tom Ford

Saint Laurent

Dries Van Noten

Gucci

Christian Dior

The Row

Deveaux

Jil Sander

Maison Margiela

Acne Studios

Chanel

Kwaidan Editions

Proenza Schouler

Marco Zanini

Narciso Rodriguez

Alexander Wang

Gabriela Hearst

Giorgio Armani

Olivier Theyskens

Marine Serre

Sies Marjan

Rokh

Nina Ricci

Jacquemus

The Lady and the Camp

Met Gala attendees will be inundated with choice this year.

Fall 2019 Trend: Camp

Prada

Moschino

Christopher Kane

Gypsy Sport

Thom Browne

Vaquera

Jeremy Scott

Christian Cowan

Ashley Williams

Saint Laurent

Dolce & Gabbana

Nabil Nayal

Stay Bougie

Fall’s separates-based dressing celebrates personal taste over a single must-have item.

Fall 2019 Trend: Bougie

Celine

Tod’s

Victoria Beckham

Burberry

Hermès

Fendi

Proenza Schouler

Etro

Salvatore Ferragamo

Max Mara

Michael Kors

Sonia Rykiel

A.P.C.

Multipurpose Knitwear

Not your basic knit and purl.

Fall 2019 Trend: Knits

Bottega Veneta

Chloé

Loewe

JW Anderson

Stella McCartney

Altuzarra

Eckhaus Latta

Sacai

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi

Lanvin

Colville

Pump the Volume

For nights when sitting comes second to making an entrance.

Fall 2019 Trend: Big Dresses

Rodarte

Marc Jacobs

Tomo Koizumi

Alexander McQueen

Molly Goddard

Mary Katrantzou

Erdem

Balmain

Moncler 1 Pierpaolo Piccioli

Matty Bovan

Y/Project

Roksanda

Brandon Maxwell

Dolce & Gabbana

Carolina Herrera

Olivier Theyskens

Rosie Assoulin

Zac Posen

Adam Lippes

