7 cabins burned by wildfire near N.W.T. and Alberta border

Fire smoke is seen north of Fort Providence, N.W.T. on Aug. 9, 2024. (Liny Lamberink/CBC - image credit)

A fire burning close to the N.W.T.-Alberta border has burned seven cabins, according to N.W.T. Fire.

Dana Bowen, a communications planning specialist with N.W.T. Fire, told CBC the cabins' owners have been notified.

Sections of the fire, which has been burning since May, reignited overnight on Aug. 12 and created heavy smoke along the highway.

Robert Lamalice, one of the cabin owners, said he thinks the cabins burned on Saturday

Lamalice said his family uses their cabin for hunting and trapping, and they had just renovated it.

"The wind shifted ... blew east and the fire went toward the highway," he said. "That's when most of our cabins burned."

"I lost everything that was there."

A place of family memories

Lamalice said his late uncle's cabin also burned — a place he has been visiting since he was young.

"I used to go [there] since I was just a little guy," he said. "It's just such a beautiful place."

He also said his grandson would go to the cabin with him to set traps.

"Now I have to start all over again," he said.

Bowen said there haven't been any new fires over the weekend.

But she said it was a hot and dry weekend for most of the territory and "challenging fire weather" is expected over the next 48 hours.

"We are still in a severe drought," Bowen said. "There has been some rain, which has been helpful. But not really enough to make a big dent."

Fires burn near communities

Bowen said there are 30-40 crews working on the fires throughout the territory.

She also said a fire burning 35 kilometres from Délı̨nę is not expected to reach the community.

"We are expecting to see gusty winds from the south which could increase growth of the fire to the North," she said.

Fire protection is also being set up in and around the community.

Another fire is burning about 34 kilometres west of Kakisa and another one 23 kilometres west of Wekweètì. There's also a fire 20 kilometres south of Wrigley on the west side of the Mackenzie River.

As of Monday morning, there are no wildfire threats to any communities, Bowen said.