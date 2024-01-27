7 Casualty spoilers for next week

BBC

Next week on Casualty, Iain is devastated when Faith tries to draw a line under their relationship, Rash and Rida fallout, and Teddy has doubts over his engagement to Paige.

1. Iain is haunted by his past

Iain brings troubled teenager Tabby into the ED and he's horrified to realise that she attempted suicide in the back of the ambulance.

As the team gets to work on saving Tabby, Iain is committed to helping but Dylan needs to take over.



Iain is later devastated to learn that Tabby died.

2. Faith supports Iain

Faith checks in on a struggling Iain, but it's tense between them.

Faith takes the opportunity to tell Iain that he doesn't need to give Natalia lifts any more, and that her children are not his responsibility.

Despite Faith's good intentions, this leaves Iain feeling more helpless than ever.

3. Rash lashes out at Rida



Rash begins to feel out of the loop with Ashok’s care and upsets Rida by being cold with her.

When Rida returns a necklace to Rash that Ashok had given her, he is furious.

Rida tries to explain but Rash refuses to listen and insists that he doesn’t want her helping with his dad any more.

Rash struggles to deal with Ashok over the phone later on and starts to wonder if he made a mistake about Rida when she comes to his rescue.

4. Teddy and Paige break up

Teddy’s heart isn’t in the wedding planning with Paige, and she's acutely aware of it.

After she confides in Rida about Teddy's distant behaviour, Paige tries to call his bluff when they meet in the lift later on.

Accepting that he really doesn't want to marry her, Paige insists that she can't be with someone like this and takes her ring off.

5. Natalia makes a move on Iain

After the end of a difficult shift, Iain finds Faith and insists that he does want to be involved in her children’s lives.

With Faith's permission, Iain picks Natalia up and expresses his happiness at seeing her after the day he’s had.

Natalia misreads the signals and leans in to kiss him.

Iain recoils in horror and Natalia rushes off, but Iain is left with the realisation that his problems have just got worse.

6. Jan gives Teddy some home truths

Jan is concerned about Teddy's growing closeness to Jodie and warns him not to break Paige's heart.

She's disappointed to later hear that Teddy and Paige have split up, and is further frustrated following a conversation with Paige, who admits to initiating the break up due to Teddy's cold behaviour.

When she spots Teddy flirting with Jodie, Jan loses her temper and accuses him of being a hypocrite – he berated Jan for not being honest with him over Gethin but he can't bring himself to be honest with Paige.



7. Stevie continues to struggle

Stevie is touched to have received a thank you card from Lloyd – her previous patient – who is grateful to her for sorting respite care.

Stevie hopes this is a turning point after a difficult few weeks but is left deflated when Harry is dismissive.

Casualty airs on Saturday nights on BBC One. The show is now releasing episodes early on BBC iPlayer at 6am on the day of transmission.

