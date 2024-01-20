7-day forecast ahead of cold weekend
"The family will need your prayers and emotional support as they grieve the lost [sic] of two special little boys," a GoFundMe created for the boys and their family reads
Some lucky Canadians will trade their heavy coats for a light jacket next week as an extended warm-up eyes a large swath of the country
VICTORIA — A British Columbia wildlife protection group says chinook salmon that form the key diet for endangered orcas are being caught in their thousands by trawlers, only to be dumped or turned into compost. Pacific Wild said it had obtained a yet-to-be-published Fisheries and Oceans Canada report on groundfish trawl bycatch, which found more than 28,000 salmon were netted as bycatch in the 2022-23 fishing season, with 93 per cent of them — more than 26,000 — chinook salmon. Pacific Wild mari
An unexpected decision to increase the minimum legal size of lobster in the United States has appeared like a rogue wave on the Canadian industry, threatening to curtail live exports south of the border.With total Canadian live shipments worth $545 million in 2022, the potential trade implications were first item on the agenda in the annual U.S.-Canada Lobster Town Meeting being held in Moncton, N.B., this week."Effectively we will not be able to ship a certain size lobster there that we always
VANCOUVER — Another blast of winter weather hit southern British Columbia Thursday, a day after Vancouver saw its snowiest day in almost three decades, with schools shut for a second day and freezing rain on the way. The fresh pummelling in B.C. came as Environment Canada issued warnings and advisories across the country, with snow squalls in Newfoundland and extreme cold in parts of Ontario, Quebec and the Prairies. In B.C., forecasters said "a prolonged period of freezing rain" was due in the
The Ottawa International Airport Authority could soon be asked to replace thousands of trees recently cleared from a Hunt Club Road plantation beloved by many nearby residents.The red pine forest that stood at 400 Hunt Club Rd. was originally planted for the purpose of cultivating telephone poles. The 10-hectare lot now sits empty, encircled by piles of felled trees. "Their loss has been truly a loss for our community," said River Coun. Riley Brockington. "Now when you drive by there [it's] just
They likely first arrived sometime after the European colonization of the island nation, researchers said.
A system has started moving inland from the Pacific coast in BC. Snow & freezing rain pose a large travel threat as well as the risk for power outages. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details of your forecast.
The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman brings us along on his Mexican vacation to show us the wildlife he met on his vacation.
Stay prepared for travel issues and potential power outages into Friday as additional snow and freezing rain arrive on B.C.’s South Coast
The kakapo, the world's heaviest parrot, managed to come back from extinction. Learn more about the loud, miraculous, flightless bird.
CALGARY — A series of electricity grid alerts in Alberta during the deep freeze last week made headlines across the country, but experts say power systems all across North America are increasingly at risk of being overloaded during severe weather. Francis Bradley, CEO of the industry association Electricity Canada, said there is virtually nowhere the electricity grid isn't vulnerable to the rising severity and duration of climate change-related extreme weather. “Over the last two years or so, du
The Met Office has forecast high winds for much of the UK from Sunday morning.
“We wish these monkeys were not trafficked in the first place, but to have been found where they were and to have received the care they did is the best possible outcome.”
A video of the Turks and Caicos encounter also features a “singing” animal.
The novelty of snow in Metro Vancouver hasn’t worn thin, as residents got out to enjoy the day with public schools cancelled again. But Environment Canada has issued more snowfall warnings for coastal B.C. and freezing rain warnings for the Fraser Valley and parts of Metro Vancouver. (Jan. 18, 2024)
They’re not dead, they’re just chilling — literally
The International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) said on Wednesday that its members would stay away from exploration-related activities at world heritage sites and focus on ensuring no net loss of biodiversity at any mining sites. At the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, major mining companies, including Freeport-McMoRan, Teck, and Newmont, committed to taking urgent action to support a "nature-positive future" by 2030. ICMM members, representing around 30% of the global metals market, said meeting demand for critical materials to drive sustainable development should not come at the expense of nature.
The wild Amur leopard population is down to 200, possibly even lower than that. These big cats are threatened by poaching, deforestation and inbreeding.
The damage caused by the bark-stripping pests means landowners are not planting the trees needed in the drive to reach net zero.