7-day forecast ahead of cold weekend

An unexpected decision to increase the minimum legal size of lobster in the United States has appeared like a rogue wave on the Canadian industry, threatening to curtail live exports south of the border.With total Canadian live shipments worth $545 million in 2022, the potential trade implications were first item on the agenda in the annual U.S.-Canada Lobster Town Meeting being held in Moncton, N.B., this week."Effectively we will not be able to ship a certain size lobster there that we always