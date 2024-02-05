7 Days to Help End Hunger 615AM News Mention
7 Days to Help End Hunger is week-long campaign raises crucial funds to support the Food Bank of the Rockies and the work they do to nourish people facing hunger. News Mention 2.5.24
The former president turned to deflection.
Donald Trump said he won’t confirm a running mate for ‘a while’
King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace has announced.
Music star was led out of the ceremony in handcuffs after sweeping rap categories
CALGARY — Hockey Hall of Famer Lanny McDonald suffered a cardiac event Sunday after returning from the NHL's all-star game in Toronto. The 70-year-old wrote in an Instagram post Monday on the Calgary Flames alumni account that two nurses heading to their own flights at Calgary International Airport helped him when he was in distress. McDonald said he is grateful to the nurses and, quote, "I owe them my life." He said he was in hospital Monday receiving care from doctors and nurses and looking fo
The chart-topping star took us back to her Bangerz era as she struck a pose on the red carpet.
You should only reheat rice ONCE, according to Dr. DeDecker.
An older clip of actor Ayo Edebiri has surfaced saying Jennifer Lopez's career is a scam.
He will step back from public duties while he undergoes treatment.
Jay-Z took the stage with daughter Blue Ivy to accept the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award and suggested some improvements to the Recording Academy.
A former Trump administration official who was shot in a deadly string of carjackings in Washington, DC, earlier last week died Saturday, the DC Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
Kiana Ledé sang the U.S. national anthem ahead of the game on Saturday while wearing a keffiyeh-style sweater.
Donald Trump will try to persuade the U.S. Supreme Court this week to reverse a judicial decision to kick him off the ballot in Colorado over his actions concerning the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, arguing that the constitutional provision his opponents cite does not apply to him as a former president. It may not be the only time Trump makes this type of assertion to the justices. As he fights four criminal cases and civil litigation in lower courts, Trump has repeatedly advanced a bold argument: that he is formally immune or otherwise not subject to these legal challenges.
Bedi Singh was in his Sydney, N.S., apartment early Sunday afternoon with his girlfriend playing video games when a day of boredom was suddenly interrupted.Between the snow accumulating outside of his ground-floor unit and the snow coming down from the building's roof, the pressure on windows in his unit was so intense that they started bursting."I was just on my bed and it fall down and boom, the living room [window] went down, my room window gone. Then 10 minutes later boom, another gone. Then
‘It’s so overdone!’ one frustrated fan said of detail
GOP frontrunner Donald Trump and United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain’s squabble has intensified after the union endorsed President Joe Biden.
As far as we’re concerned, Miley Cyrus’ performance of “Flowers” at Sunday’s Grammy Awards marked the official start of spring, groundhog be damned. That said, we weren’t expecting the song’s TV debut to segue into a low-key tribute to Tina Turner, who died in May. Watch footage of Cyrus’ performance below, which we’ll replace with …
Swift took the trophy without even looking at Dion, who was presenting award
With six nominations, Taylor Swift dressed to have a big night at the 2024 Grammys.
The former president says his pledge to be a dictator on “day one” if he wins in 2024 was made “in jest”