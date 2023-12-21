Advertisement

7-month-old girl found safe after being abducted in Yuba County, sheriff’s office says

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

A 7-month-old girl who was taken by her mother’s ex-boyfriend on Thursday morning has been found safe, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. CHP had issued an Amber Alert for the child who was believed to have been taken by 36-year-old Lance Colon during a domestic dispute with the baby’s mother. Officials said they were located in Rancho Cordova, and Lance Colon has since been taken into custody.