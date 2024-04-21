7-year-old in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
7-year-old in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
7-year-old in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
TORONTO — Sobs of relief and frustration erupted in a Toronto courtroom Sunday as a man accused of fatally running over a city police officer was found not guilty in his death. Umar Zameer appeared to collapse when the verdict was read out on the fourth day of jury deliberations, leaning on his lawyers for support before rushing to his wife for a long and tearful hug. Zameer had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who died on July 2, 2021 after
Seattle police have released video of an officer-involved shooting during a sting operation to arrest a 67-year-old man who arranged to meet two minor females at an area hotel.
Max Azzarello had gone into decline after the death of his mother, friends said
Two children are dead and 15 people were injured after a woman drove her car into a child's birthday party, Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a press conference Saturday evening. The two children who were pronounced dead at the scene were siblings, an 8-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, according to police. Around 3 p.m., a woman drove a vehicle through a wall of the Swan Boat Club in Monroe County, Michigan, coming to a stop 25 feet inside, authorities said.
Barnacles have appeared on vehicles in Saskatchewan's capital, but they're not sticky little water-dwelling crustaceans. The bright yellow devices, used to make sure parking scofflaws pay their tickets, could soon be making their way to other parts of the country. "You will see more and more Barnacles," Colin Heffron, chairman of Barnacle Parking, said in an interview from New Jersey. When a Barnacle is placed on a vehicle’s windshield, commercial-grade suction cups latch onto the glass with mor
Leaving his NY hush-money trial, Trump said he'll testify. The DA hopes to grill him on a history of lies, falsifying documents, and ignoring judges.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Georgina McGrath says she still has to sleep some nights with the windows open, the cold air in her lungs a reminder that she's far away from the man who used to strangle her. On those nights, she said, she can still feel his hands on her neck. Though the Newfoundland and Labrador woman has been a vocal advocate for survivors of intimate partner violence in the decade since her ex-partner last squeezed her throat, her voice still breaks when she talks about it. "There's so muc
A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital with critical injuries after he collided with an object while on top of a moving GO Train early Sunday morning, police and paramedics say.Officers responded to a medical call at the Danforth GO station around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a Toronto police spokesperson said in an email.Four young people got on the train heading east from Union Station and three of them climbed on the roof while it was moving, according to police. A 15-year-old boy was struck by a stat
Two RCMP detachments in British Columbia say they have had major victories in their fight against illegal drug traffickers in their communities. In the West Kootenay community of Castlegar, 35 kilometres north of the Canada-U.S. border, police announced two people had been charged with trafficking nearly a year after they were first arrested. And on Vancouver Island, seven people were arrested and one was charged following a seizure of drugs, guns and cash.The police force says the arrests and c
FREDERICTON — A New Brunswick man who spent decades fighting a wrongful murder conviction that landed him and a friend behind bars had only a few months to relish his victory, the organization that helped in his legal battle said Saturday as it announced his death. Innocence Canada, which led the legal fight to exonerate Walter Gillespie and his friend Robert Mailman of their 1984 murder convictions, said Gillespie died Friday in his home in Saint John, N.B., at the age of 80. Founding director
Authorities say a five-year custody dispute ended in a plot involving burner phones and stun guns and the killings of Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley.
Jurors have found Umar Zameer not guilty of all criminal charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of Toronto police officer Det.-Const. Jeffrey Northrup nearly three years ago. Zameer had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, after he ran over Northrup with his car in an underground parking garage beneath Toronto City Hall on July 2, 2021. Both Northrup and his partner were in plain clothes, investigating a stabbing that night. The verdict means the Crown did not prove beyond a
A former Philadelphia police officer pleaded guilty Friday over fatally shooting a 12-year-old boy in the back in March 2022, according to court documents.
The largest gold heist in Canadian history was carried out with remarkable ease: A fraudulent shipping document for a load of farm-raised Scottish salmon was used to brazenly snatch $14.5 million in gold bars and nearly $2 million in bank notes.
Paolo Barone, wearing his work uniform, repeatedly took photographs of the sleeping woman throughout his 45-minute rail journey.
How does a fight between a group of teenagers result in murder? Hulu’s new true-crime series “Under the Bridge,” based on the late Rebecca Godfrey’s non-fiction book, portrays the before and after of 14-year-old Reena Virk’s brutal murder. The first two episodes, released on April 17, show the timeline of events leading up to Virk’s …
Photo by Tina Markoe Kinslow, Pool/AP PhotoThe New Jersey rabbi convicted for causing a grisly, headline-grabbing tragedy 30 years ago has died in prison.Fred Neulander, 82, who was serving a lifetime prison sentence for hiring two hit men to murder his wife Carol in 1994, was declared dead on Wednesday. He was found unresponsive at New Jersey State Prison in Trenton, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, and his death was announced on Friday by the state Department of Corrections.Neulander ha
NEW YORK (AP) — A man who doused himself in an accelerant and set himself on fire outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial is on trial has died, police said. The New York City Police Department said the man was declared dead by staff at an area hospital. The man was in Collect Pond Park around 1:30 p.m. Friday when he took out pamphlets espousing conspiracy theories, tossed them around, then doused himself in an accelerant and set himself on fire, officials and witn
Brian Egg's case is featured on 'Unsolved,' hosted by James Patterson and streaming on Fox Nation
A B.C. man charged with the 2022 murder of his wife in their Abbotsford home has pleaded guilty, according to police.Inderjit Singh Sandhu, then 48 years old, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Kamaljit Kaur Sandhu in July 2022.On Friday, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder in Abbotsford Supreme Court, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a Saturday statement.The plea comes nearly two years after Abbotsford police offi