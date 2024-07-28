7 people died after plane departing from Nebraska City crashes in Wyoming
Seven people were killed in a plane crash in Wyoming, including three members of the award-winning gospel group The Nelons.
Seven people were killed in a plane crash in Wyoming, including three members of the award-winning gospel group The Nelons.
Céline Dion and Lady Gaga are performing a duet at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony. Here's how much they are reportedly being paid for one song.
J.D. Vance has lashed out at Jennifer Aniston, accusing her of a “disgusting” attack for commenting on his description of childless women as “cat ladies.”Donald Trump’s running mate used an appearance on Megyn Kelly’s Sirius XM show on Saturday to offer a defense of the resurfaced 2021 comments from an interview with then-Fox host Tucker Carlson in which he referred to Democratic leaders including Vice President Kamala Harris as “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.”He said
Yeah, this is why I'd never mess with a manager of a Dunkin'.
One of the frontrunners to be Kamala Harris’ VP pick has been accused of covering up a sexual harassment scandal and being too insecure to be “second under a woman.”Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor of Pennsylvania, has consistently topped lists of potential running mates for the Democratic nominee-apparent and until now had avoided any hint of having material for Republicans to latch on to.But now a Democrat running to be Pennsylvania’s state treasurer has launched an attack on Gov. Shapiro
During an event in Florida, the former president urged attendees to vote and said that if reelected, they "won’t have to do it anymore"
The GQ spread appeared in 2000
Kelly Clarkson's Olympic debut did not go particularly well, at least in the eyes of some.
Donald Trump ditched his ear bandage for his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday. The former president’s right ear returned to public view for the first time since it sustained damage in the July 13 assassination attempt.The former president’s large bandage became an impromptu fashion statement during the Republican National Convention, with some attendees donning DIY wound dressings. Following the convention, Trump swapped out his bulky white gauze for a thin nude b
Republicans are giddy about crushing Kamala Harris in November. They need to get a grip. Particularly if she chooses AZ Sen. Mark Kelly as her VP.
Oksana Stepanenko says she never imagined that she would escape the war in Ukraine without a scratch — only to be shot in downtown Ottawa.Stepanenko is recovering at home after she was attacked by someone wielding a pellet gun on an OC Transpo bus late Thursday afternoon.She told CBC that three disruptive passengers had boarded her bus and were playing loud music and "bullying" another passenger, despite Stepanenko asking them to stop."It for me was a little bit scary," she said, as she felt sur
The former first lady received an awkward flashback to her husband Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.
BGT's Amanda Holden is no stranger to a daring bikini and Elizabeth Hurley was very impressed after her latest summer sartorial display. See photos.
As Donald Trump pivots his focus to Vice President Kamala Harris, one point of attack toward his new 2024 opponent is an old ploy: mispronouncing and mocking her name. Earlier this week, at his first rally since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, Trump bungled Harris's name dozens of times in the span of his nearly 90-minute stump speech. For years, Harris has been referred to by Trump, Republicans and conservative media like Fox News by only her first name rather than "vice president" or even "Harris" -- and they say it incorrectly.
The alleged disagreement between the royals is detailed in a new biography about the Princess of Wales
Usha Vance expressed “revulsion” at former president Donald Trump and found the Jan. 6 insurrection “deeply disturbing,” her one-time friends have revealed.The potential second lady’s alleged distaste for her husband’s running mate began when Trump was elected in 2016 and was especially clear after Trump’s supporters attacked the Capitol in a bid to overturn his defeat, the Washington Post reported.“Usha found the incursion on the Capitol and Trump’s role in it to be deeply disturbing,” the frie
Air Lock With two NASA astronauts still stranded in space for weeks, officials at the space agency have insisted that the troubled Boeing Starliner, plagued with equipment malfunctions, can take back the two explorers back to Earth at anytime. So, why haven't they? An unnamed retired astronauts tells The Atlantic the bald face, obvious truth […]
Jasmine Richardson and her adult boyfriend Jeremy Steinke were arrested the day after the brutal killings
Kate Middleton is known to have a number of nicknames from her father-in-law King Charles, but did you know she has a rather affectionate one for him? See details.
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic smiled right along with everyone else when his first-round Paris Olympics opponent was so excited just to claim one game Saturday that he celebrated by pulling the bottom of his shirt over his head, baring his chest.
US historian and lecturer David Head outlines the presidential assassinations and attempts in US history and how the events impacted elections.