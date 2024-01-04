7 people taken to hospital after crash between car and cyclists in Gulf Stream
Delray Beach fire officials said seven people were taken to the hospital Thursday morning following a crash involving a car and a group of bicyclists in Gulf Stream.
Delray Beach fire officials said seven people were taken to the hospital Thursday morning following a crash involving a car and a group of bicyclists in Gulf Stream.
A coast-guard plane that collided with a Japan Airlines passenger jet this week wasn't cleared for takeoff, an air traffic transcript shows.
An Air Canada flight en route from Calgary to Toronto made an unscheduled landing in Winnipeg Wednesday afternoon, after RCMP allege a teen passenger on the plane assaulted a family member.Air Canada Flight 137 touched down at Winnipeg's Richardson International Airport around 12:20 p.m., Manitoba RCMP said in a news release.Mounties allege that a 16-year-old boy from Grande Prairie, Alta., who was on the plane assaulted another passenger, a man who was identified as a family member.Passengers a
Family identified Taya Grimes as the 19-year-old who was struck by a car after she was ejected from her vehicle in a New Year's Day accident in Wisconsin.
A garbage truck driver has been charged after a woman was killed in a collision in midtown Toronto in December, police say.The fatal collision happened in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Winona Drive on Dec. 7 just after 12:30 p.m.In a news release on Wednesday, police said the driver, 40, was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with careless driving causing bodily harm or death, failing to yield to a pedestrian and turning not in safety.According to police, the driver of a garbage truck was
Edmonton police say they don't plan to charge anyone in connection with the death of a 63-year-old woman who fell out of a public transit bus Dec. 29, the service confirmed Tuesday. The woman lost her balance and went through the glass of a side door community bus, which was heading south on 174th Street and turning onto 95th Avenue, a city spokesperson told The Canadian Press. The City of Edmonton is investigating. Edmonton Transit Service's director of operations, Ryan Birch, said the small bu
An e-bike powered by a lithium ion battery aboard a Toronto subway caught fire and quickly spread into the surrounding subway car, injuring one person. As the number of these devices increases, fire chiefs say these types of fires are becoming much more common.
Vehicle collisions led to a significant fire on Quebec's Highway 50, due to icy road conditions, causing road closure. A truck driver was seriously injured, but no life-threatening injuries.
Many of us will renew our vows to self-improvement in the form of New Year’s resolutions. For many of us, those commitments will unravel before summer. But if buying a new car is in your plans, why not tie it to a goal to last all year? There may be no better motivation than a daily reminder — your car — to stick to your resolution. Whether you want to venture deeper into your local wild lands or just check out more happenings in town, the car experts at Edmunds have suggestions for cars that ca
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -General Motors said on Wednesday it is offering incentives of $7,500 on its electric vehicles that earlier this week lost a U.S. government tax credit, while Ford Motor said it is hiking the prices of some of its F-150 EVs by $10,000. The Treasury issued guidelines in December detailing new battery sourcing requirements aimed at weaning the U.S. EV supply chain away from China. GM said last month that all of its EVs would temporarily lose eligibility except the Chevrolet Bolt, adding that the Cadillac Lyriq and Chevy Blazer EVs are losing the credit because of two minor components.
(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co., Stellantis NV and other automakers reported slowing US sales growth toward the end of last year while rival Toyota Motor Corp.’s volume remained strong, as near-record sticker prices and high interest rates led to uneven impacts across the auto market.Most Read from BloombergConfidential Jeffrey Epstein Documents Unsealed by New York CourtFed Sees Rates Staying High for Some Time With Cuts Eyed in 2024Deadly Iran Blasts and Red Sea Warnings Fan Mideast Tensions
Elizabeth Ann Atkinson, 47, was heading for a girls' trip with her two daughters and friends when she was killed trying to retrieve lost luggage.
A Japan Airlines plane carrying hundreds of passengers burst into flames at Tokyo’s Haneda airport after it was in collision with an earthquake relief aircraft.
Japanese investigators began inspecting the charred wreckage of a Japan Airlines jet that caught fire following a collision with a coast guard plane in Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Tuesday. Photo: Richard A. Brooks/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images
Here is what investigators said they found in the blood work of Southwest Ranches Volunteer Fire Department lieutenant Vidal Victor Lazo.
The sudden slowdown in electric car sales is a symptom of a much uglier problem.
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The Kia EV9 large electric SUV won the 2024 North American Utility of the Year award, while the Toyota Prius hybrid took the top car honors, and Ford's Super Duty pickup won the truck award. The honors, announced Thursday at a meeting of the Automotive Press Association in Detroit, are often used in advertising by automakers. About 50 automotive journalists from the U.S. and Canada tested and rated the vehicles based on how much they set new benchmarks for their segment of
The pilot of the crashed Japan Airlines flight didn't know about fire until told by crew: report
She's the original owner!
Yet another C7 Z06 driver trying to show off and failing miserably.
Suspect was seen buying gas canisters a few days before his rental car killed two people in a crash which also took his own life, writes Amelia Neath