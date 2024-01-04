7 people taken to hospital after crash between car and cyclists in Gulf Stream

The Canadian Press

Many of us will renew our vows to self-improvement in the form of New Year’s resolutions. For many of us, those commitments will unravel before summer. But if buying a new car is in your plans, why not tie it to a goal to last all year? There may be no better motivation than a daily reminder — your car — to stick to your resolution. Whether you want to venture deeper into your local wild lands or just check out more happenings in town, the car experts at Edmunds have suggestions for cars that ca