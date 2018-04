from $9.74

BUY NOW

Bring sunsets on the beach home with these swim trunks that feature a bold, striped pattern and side pockets. Dad can also get a pair of these quick-dry, UPF 50+ swim trunks in his own size, too! Dress up the look with a black polo, or dress it down with a black muscle tank. Get ready to hang loose!

More: 100 Outdoor Toys for Endless Entertainment This Summer