Whether you tuned in each week to catch The Brady Bunch during the late '60s and early '70s, or you caught the reruns on Nick At Nite decades later, one thing's for sure: You couldn't get that catchy theme song out of your head. Just the mere mentioning of it may cause you to start involuntarily humming it.

Now, for the first time in almost 50 years, the song has likely become HGTV's anthem as they recently purchased the iconic house - located at 11222 Dilling Street in Studio City, California - through Douglas Elliman Real Estate. With plans to restore it "to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can," the house of the coolest blended family from TV's past won't be in its current state forever, so now's your time to peek inside. As you scope out this nearly 2,500-square-foot space, check out some fun facts you may not have realized about the house - and the show itself.