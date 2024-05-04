7 Wives and Girlfriends of Our Favorite Sports Stars

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Auston Matthews was back on the Scotiabank Arena ice Thursday morning. That wasn't the case when his Maple Leafs once again faced elimination roughly 10 hours later. Head coach Sheldon Keefe announced following Toronto's 11 a.m. skate — in which Matthews didn't partake — the star sniper would be unavailable for Game 6 with Toronto down 3-2 in its first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins. The 26-year-old was pulled from Game 4 with an illness and didn't suit up in Tuesday's