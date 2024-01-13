70-year-old charged after car runs into pro-Palestine demo in Edinburgh

Photograph: Jim Orr/PA

A 70-year-old woman has been charged with a driving offence after a car collided with pro-Palestine protesters in Edinburgh.

There were reports of minor injuries but no one needed medical attention.

Witnesses said on social media that a black car had driven into the crowd.

Richard Parker, a teacher, said on X: “Totally surreal experience, I was at the back where the car entered the crowd with a 76-year-old friend with vascular dementia. We lost her in the commotion and my heart sank when people started shouting: ‘There’s someone under the car!’

“So lucky everyone was unhurt.”

The incident comes as demonstrations take place across the UK. In London, thousands gathered to call for a ceasefire.

Demonstrators met on Queen Victoria Street before making their way along Fleet Street towards Parliament Square. The protest, part of a global day of action, comes after the RAF and the US military carried out airstrikes against Houthi bases in Yemen.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign, which organised the event, claimed “hundreds of thousands” of people had joined the march in London.

A Police Scotland spokesperson commenting on the Edinburgh incident said: “Around 2.30pm on Saturday, 13 January 2024, we were made aware of a road crash involving a car and a small number of pedestrians in Ramsay Lane.

“Officers received reports of minor injuries from pedestrians, but no medical attention was required.

“A 70-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a driving offence.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”