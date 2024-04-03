70-year-old says his home was damaged by gunman who was shot, captured by police
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri believes a St. Petersburg officer was justified when he shot and wounded a fleeing suspect Saturday night. According to the sheriff, St. Pete officers responded to the area of Shady Side Meat and Grocery for reports of shots fired around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. They ultimately discovered that 28-year-old Germaine Small, who was armed with a handgun with a 50-round drum magazine, fired a shot at a gray Honda Accord just out of view of a surveillance camera.