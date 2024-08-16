70s expected throughout Central Coast over the weekend

Storyful

A farmer in Idaho rushed to save crops as wildfires burned in northern Idaho on Thursday, July 25, a local told Storyful.Video captured by local resident Megan Brocke shows a farmer creating a firebreak in a wheat field in Lenore, Idaho, in late July, Brocke said, as the Gwen and Texas fires burned nearby.According to Purdue University, disking, or tilling to expose bare mineral soil, is an effective way to create a firebreak to protect crops.The Gwen and Texas wildfires in northern Idaho are nearly 100 percent contained but left several homes and businesses damaged, a local news outlet said. Credit: Megan Brocke via Storyful