70s and low 80s expected for weekend
70s and low 80s expected for weekend
“This is very exciting for the team.”
The bear wandered into an area where the predators have not been documented in decades, officials said.
No cubs were physically harmed when a group pulled the baby black bears out of trees to take photos.
“We still know little about even its most basic biology.”
One day early next month, in the shadow of Iceland's mountain peaks, high-powered fans are expected to begin to pull in air from the surrounding countryside.Carbon dioxide will be isolated, converted to liquid and pumped underground, where it will, over time, solidify into rock. The plant, known as Mammoth, is set to be the largest direct air capture and storage facility in the world, designed to bring in up to 36,000 tonnes of CO2 per year. It runs on renewable energy from a nearby geothermal p
Despite a warmer start to the year, and an early arrival of some plants and flowers, those eager to get in their gardens to plant, may want to hold on a little bit longer. A chill is in the air
Scientists in New Zealand were intrigued by the elusive animal’s “agile” and “cryptic” behavior.
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Three men from British Columbia's Lower Mainland have been fined and banned from hunting for 10 years each for "unlawfully killing wildlife," including a deer pregnant with two fawns. On Thursday, a Kamloops provincial court judge fined one man $8,000 and his rifle and spotlights were seized, while the two others received $5,000 penalties, the BC Conservation Officer Service says in a social media post. The service says the men used spotlights while hunting at night in May 2020
Chaos ensued in the United Arab Emirates after the country witnessed the heaviest rainfall in 75 years, with some areas recording more than 250 mm of precipitation in fewer than 24 hours, the state’s media office said in a statement Wednesday.
You'll want to remain weather aware across southern Ontario on Wednesday, with rounds of rain and thunderstorms pushing into the region. Some storms have the potential to reach severe limits
Winter's not done with Quebec just yet
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has called up its wildfire crews to start training and preparing for what is expected to be another busy fire season. On April 8th, the SPSA announced an early call-up this year after a drier-than-normal winter. Type 1 Wildfire Crews began training in March and will be ready to respond to fires this week SPSA president Marlo Pritchard announced. Spring fires are primarily caused by human actions, and it is important that individuals act responsibly. F
Stunning timelapse video shows a volcano in southwestern Iceland, that has erupted four times in recent months sending lava towards a nearby community, continuing to erupt. The current eruption, now ongoing for 28 days, became officially the second longest of the seven that have occurred in the last three years, after the six-month-long 2021 Fagradalsfjall eruption. (Apr. 17)
When flooding in 2014 washed out the Cherryvale Covered Bridge, it left Donna Black "on an island." The spring flooding that year destroyed 715 homes around the province and led to the evacuation of 1,450 people in the Sussex region, according to a provincial database. The high waters on the Canaan River swept the 90-year-old Cherryvale Covered Bridge away on April 16, 2014, until it became lodged under another bridge 20 kilometres downriver, Brunswick News reported. "We were on an island, we we
WASHINGTON (AP) — A ancient giant snake in India might have been longer than a school bus and weighed a ton, researchers reported Thursday. Fossils found near a coal mine revealed a snake that stretched an estimated 36 feet (11 meters) to 50 feet (15 meters). It's comparable to the largest known snake at about 42 feet (13 meters) that once lived in what is now Colombia. The largest living snake today is Asia's reticulated python at 33 feet (10 meters). The newly discovered behemoth lived 47 mill
The deadly heatwave that hit Africa's Sahel region in early April would not have occurred without "human-induced" climate change, according to a study by the World Weather Attribution (WWA) group published Thursday. The West African nations of Mali and Burkina Faso experienced an exceptional heatwave from April 1 until April 5, with soaring temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius triggering a large number of deaths.Observations and climate models used by researchers at the WWA showed that "heatwav
Carol Love says she's hoping she can coax a stranded killer whale calf out of a remote B.C. tidal lagoon playing a few tunes on her violin at high tide. The Canadian Forces veteran from Nanaimo, B.C. says she plans to stand on the bridge playing her violin in hopes the sounds will convince the young female killer whale to swim under the bridge and out to the open ocean. (April 18, 2024)
The Public Accounts Committee urged long-term planning and investment to ensure the UK is resilient to risks such as storms, floods and heatwaves.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates attempted to dry out Wednesday from the heaviest rain the desert nation has ever recorded — a deluge that flooded out Dubai International Airport and disrupted flights through the world's busiest airfield for international travel. The state-run WAM news agency called the rain Tuesday “a historic weather event” that surpassed “anything documented since the start of data collection in 1949.” That's before crude oil was discovered in this
Most precipitation is measured using a rain gauge, but when the precipitation turns to ice or snow, measuring it can be tricky.