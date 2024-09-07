71-year-old dies from injuries received in multi-vehicle crash in east Arlington, police say

A 71-year-old woman involved in a multi-vehicle crash in east Arlington last month died from her injuries Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to the intersection of E. Arkansas Lane and Remynse Drive shortly before 3 p.m. on Aug. 15. Three vehicles were involved in a wreck, according to police.

A 2016 Toyota Scion traveling north on Remynse Drive pulled out onto E. Arkansas Lane and hit a 2024 Acura MDX that was headed west, officials said. Traffic on Arkansas Lane doesn’t stop at that intersection, according to police.

The impact of the collision caused the Scion to crash into another vehicle — a 2015 Honda Civic stopped at a stop sign in the southbound lanes of Remynse Drive.

The 71-year-old driver of the Scion was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries this week, according to police. The woman hasn’t been publicly identified on the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website.

The Civic’s driver wasn’t injured, police said. The driver of the Acura received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

