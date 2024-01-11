71-Year-Old Serial Bank Robber Arrested After Yet Another Alleged Heist

A 71-year-old serial bank robber is back behind bars after being accused of holding a Los Angeles bank at gunpoint while out on supervised release.

Bruce Edward Bell, who has four prior bank robbery convictions, was arrested on Dec. 21 after allegedly making off with more than $60,000 cash during a holdup in the San Fernando Valley region, the Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday.

“Bell entered the location, grabbed an employee and pointed a firearm,” authorities said of the scare, which was captured in a surveillance video that was released by police.

The video shows the suspect, covered with a black mask, sunglasses, hat and gloves, appearing to direct employees to put cash in a bag.

He was arrested after his alleged getaway vehicle was spotted by police. A traffic stop by officers led to his arrest on a kidnapping charge as well as the discovery of a black replica firearm and $64,000 cash, police said.

Police said investigators believe there are other robbery victims of Bruce Edward Bell. They released his photos in an effort to identify additional alleged victims.

Bell has served more than 40 years in the federal Department of Corrections and was given supervised release in July of 2021.

Police said there may be more robbery victims related to Bell who have yet to be identified.

Online records show he’s being held on $1.6 million bail with no attorney listed.

