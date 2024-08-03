At 72, Dan Aykroyd Plans to 'Really Live' for His Children Now: 'I Want to Accomplish Their Happiness'

Speaking to PEOPLE about his latest project, the actor says he's focused on family — and gratitude

"If you had to say, 'How are you?' Well, I'm grateful," Dan Aykroyd tells PEOPLE. "That's my operative tenant right now. I am grateful, so grateful, for so many things."

The actor, 72, explores that feeling in his new Audible Original, Blues Brothers: The Arc of Gratitude, an oral history of the beloved 1980 film featuring interviews and memories from friends and costars including the late John Belushi.

Looking back on his career — which kicked off when he joined the Second City improv troupe before he moved on to SNL, Blues Brothers, Ghostbusters and a host of other major films — Aykroyd admits he didn't think he'd still be working now.

"I still have these two very active offices to manage: Blues Brothers and Ghostbusters," he says. "I thought I could retire five years ago, but it hasn't worked out that way. That's okay, that's fine," he continues. "I'm grateful for the privilege to keep going."

Off-screen, Aykroyd says his biggest focus right now is family.

"I want to make sure that my children are happy — I want to accomplish their happiness," he says. "I don't know how you do that, but I really live for them now."

Aykroyd shares three daughters — Danielle, 34, Belle, 31, and Stella, 26 — with actress Donna Dixon, from whom he separated in 2022. He currently lives with a partner who has two younger kids.

"That's been wonderful to see and have all five of them together," he shares. "When that happens, it's amazing."

However, the actor is fully aware that so much of parenthood is out of his control.

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd in 1980's 'The Blues Brothers'

"There's an expression, 'You're only as happy as your unhappiest child,' " he says. "I'm a control freak and of course I want to control their emotions, their reactions, whatever happens to them. But life is not like that, is it?"

However, "I'm proud of my children, very proud of them," he continues. "They turned out to be compassionate, really, really compassionate and centered human beings with the right view of humanity."

