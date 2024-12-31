A 73-year-old Nova Scotia man found dead after a house fire in Shubenacadie

SHUBENACADIE, N.S. — A 73-year-old man was found dead after a house fire in the small Nova Scotia community of Shubenacadie.

RCMP say that at 7:15 a.m. police and fire services responded to a fire in a home along Highway 215, in the village about 60 kilometres northeast of Halifax.

Two of the home's occupants, a 65-year-old man and 57-year-old woman, exited the house without injuries.

The third occupant, the 73-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the fire is not considered suspicious.

RCMP are investigating the fire with help from the fire marshal and medical examiner.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2024.

The Canadian Press