74-Year-Old Woman Pronounced Dead Found Breathing in Funeral Home

“This is a very unusual case,” Lancaster County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office/Facebook Lancaster County Sheriff's Office press conference

A 74-year-old woman thought to be dead was found breathing ahead of her funeral.

On Monday, June 3, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference where authorities identified Constance Glantz of Lincoln, Nebraska, as the individual who was nearly buried alive.

“This is a very unusual case,” Lancaster County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said during the press conference. “Been doing this 31 years, and nothing like this has ever gotten to this point before.”

Related: Elderly Woman Declared Dead in Ecuador Shockingly Comes Back to Life, Banging on Coffin During Her Wake

Around 9:45 a.m. local time, staff at The Mulberry nursing home in Waverly pronounced Glantz, who had been in hospice care, dead.

Her body was then transported to the Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home. However, at approximately 11:43 a.m., Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called “for a medical emergency” after a staff member at the funeral home noticed the woman was still breathing.

A spokesperson for the Lincoln Fire and Rescue said they responded to a “CPR in progress.”

Getty funeral home -- stock image

“She was taken to a local hospital, and is still alive,” Houchin said of Glantz.

“LSO has been to the nursing home, and we have started our investigation into what happened. At this point, we have not been able to find any criminal intent by the nursing home, but the investigation is ongoing,” he continued.

According to Houchin, the sheriff’s department had not been dispatched earlier that day when staff at The Mulberry nursing home thought Glantz had died — authorities were only called once the funeral home staff member realized she was still breathing.

Related: N.Y. Nursing Home Under Investigation After Woman Declared Dead Found Breathing at Funeral Home

“It did not fall into those parameters for them to have to call us to have to do a coroner investigation,” Houchin explained. “Those are ‘a death of a patient whose death is anticipated,’ which this was, and a physician had seen her in the last seven days, and the physician was willing to sign the death certificate, and that there was nothing suspicious at the time of the death.”

“All of those fit,” Houchin said of why his deputies were not initially dispatched to the nursing home.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He added that Glantz’s family had been notified of the situation.

Houchin also took questions from the media, where he confirmed that “at least one nurse” was with Glantz before the funeral home employee discovered her to be still breathing. He also said there are usually two people present to transport the body, but he was unsure “how many people had done that part of it.”

“We’re still ongoing with the investigation and trying to determine what transpired in it,” Houchin said.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.