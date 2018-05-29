76ers Star Joel Embiid Dunks All Over Regular Joes In Pickup Game

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is here to crush your hoop dreams.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is here to crush your hoop dreams.

The 7-foot center has been making the rounds at Philadelphia playground courts recently, giving locals a chance to ball with the best, a CBS affiliate reported.

But wannabes, take note: Embiid takes no prisoners.

On Monday he was filmed dunking all over some players. In one sequence, he threw the ball off a defender’s face and then slammed it through windmill style.

Here’s video, courtesy @astrait25, of Joel Embiid bouncing a ball off a dude’s face and then windmilling on his head at a park at 9th and South in Philly. Phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/XS99pFhXat — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) May 28, 2018

Sure, it might have been humiliating in the moment, but these guys probably had the time of their life.

You keep crushing their hopes, Joel.

Embiid takes his next victim at 10th and Lombard @SpikeEskin@Michael_Levinpic.twitter.com/U7fW1EXv5D — Ryan Walter (@rjwalter5) May 28, 2018