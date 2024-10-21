77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland

DEER LAKE, N.L. — Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.

RCMP say they have confirmed Eugene Earl Spoon was a guest at the Driftwood Inn, which was destroyed in a fire on Saturday morning.

A news release says Spoon was last seen the evening before the fire and efforts are underway to search the burned area.

Meanwhile, the province's Progressive Conservative Opposition is calling for an investigation into the fire.

Chris Tibbs, the party's critic for fire and emergency services, says in a news release that he spoke with hotel guests who said there were no alarms or fire systems going off as the building burned.

Nobody from the hotel management responded immediately to requests for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press