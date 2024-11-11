77-year-old slice of Queen Elizabeth II's wedding cake sells for $2,800
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A 77-year-old slice of cake from Queen Elizabeth II's wedding to Prince Philip was auctioned for $2,800.
The slice of cake was packaged in a box bearing then-Princess Elizabeth's silver insignia and included a printed letter from the bride and a decorative doily.
The piece of cake had been given to Marion Polson, housekeeper at Holyrood House in Edinburgh, Scotland, as a gift from the royal couple.
Auction house Reeman Dansie announced the piece of cake, part of a 500-pound baked dessert served at the Nov. 20, 1947, wedding, was auctioned for $2,831.