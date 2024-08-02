77th Maine Lobster Festival

Latest Stories
La. Mayor Resigned from Office. Days Later, She Was Arrested on Accusations She Raped Minor
Misty Roberts, 42, was arrested five days after she stepped down as mayor of DeRidder, La.
Ten people arrested, more than 100 charges laid in SIM swap scam: Toronto police
TORONTO — Ten people have been arrested and more than 100 charges were laid in connection with a wide-reaching SIM swap scam, Toronto police said Thursday.
14 sex buyers arrested, 10 victims recovered in human trafficking sting at Comic-Con
Fourteen people were arrested and 10 victims were rescued following a human sex trafficking sting at San Diego's Comic-Con Convention.
2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting over 'ongoing neighbour dispute' in Stratford, Ont.
WARNING: This story contains references to violence and suicide.Two people are dead and two were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a man opened fire on his neighbours following a dispute in Stratford, Ont., on Thursday night, police say.Police received multiple 911 calls for reports of gunshots in the area of Bradshaw Drive and McCarthy Road West around 10:45 p.m. ET. Police who arrived on the scene found four people with gunshot wounds. Two of them died and the other two were taken b
Spy couple's children didn't know they were Russian, Kremlin says
STORY: This family of Russian sleeper agents were flown to Moscow in the biggest East-West prisoner swap since the Cold War.So deep under cover their children only found out they were Russians after the flight took off, the Kremlin said on Friday (August 2). Met by President Vladimir Putin as they touched down, the children knew no Russian and were greeted in Spanish, according to a Kremlin spokesperson.The Dultsevs, a husband and wife, were convicted in a Slovenia court of pretending to be Argentinians in order to spy.While in jail they were given restricted access to their children, and feared they could lose their parental rights, the spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said.The group upon arrival were congratulated by Putin and those in the military service were told they would be nominated for state awards. One of the first off the plane on Thursday (August 2nd) was Vadim Krasikov, a hitman released by Germany and an employee of Russia's FSB security service.He was convicted by a German court of killing a former Chechen militant in a Berlin park in 2019.His release will be seen as a win for Moscow, which prides itself on bringing home intelligence operatives arrested abroad.But Germans spoken to by Reuters in Berlin felt mixed about the trade. "To be honest, I find it a pity that Germany engaged in this. Releasing a killer who is then celebrated as a hero in another country."The swap involved 24 prisoners, with16 moving from Russia to the West and eight prisoners held in the West being sent back to Russia.Although Moscow released more prisoners than it received, it was portrayed by Russian authorities as a victory, and appeared to go down well on the streets."The President agreed for such an exchange, that means he was sure it was right. So, I trust the president and agree with his opinion."The multi-country deal appeared to be a one-time exchange that does not reset the antagonistic U.S.-Russia relationship, which has deteriorated sharply since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
As India ages, a secret shame emerges: Elders abandoned by their children
GARHMUKTESHWAR, India (AP) — They were found in gutters, on streets, in bushes. They were boarded on trains, deserted in hospitals, dumped at temples. They were sent away for being sick or outliving paychecks or simply growing too old.
15 Things About Straight Men That Really, Really, Really Confuse Gay Men
"What's the obsession with buying trucks?"
Man charged with murder after Markham woman's remains ID'd
A 26-year-old man is facing charges of second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body after the coroner's office confirmed that human remains found during a search in Kawartha Lakes this week were those of missing Markham woman Ying Zhang.In a news release Thursday, York Regional Police said East Gwillimbury man Changlin Yang is now facing upgraded charges. He was initially facing charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault.Yang briefly appeared at a virtual court heari
Teen brother of Air Force airman who was killed by Florida deputy is fatally shot near Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — The teenage brother of a U.S. Air Force airman who was fatally shot in his home by a Florida sheriff's deputy in May has been killed in a shooting in the Atlanta area, police said.
White woman who wrongfully accused ‘Groveland Four’ of rape in Jim Crow-era South dies at 92
A White woman who falsely accused four Black men of rape in the Jim Crow-era South in 1949 has died at the age of 92.
Day parole revoked for man who killed Indigenous woman with trailer hitch
The Parole Board of Canada has sent Brayden Bushby back to jail, revoking the release granted to the man convicted of killing an Indigenous woman by throwing a trailer hitch at her from a moving vehicle in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Harris faces calls to address mass incarceration, drop prosecutor vs. criminal line
More than 160 leaders directly impacted by incarceration and criminalization have sent a letter to Vice President Harris calling on her to create a campaign platform that addresses mass incarceration. The Hill received an exclusive look at the letter to the likely Democratic nominee, which calls on Harris to reject harmful language around the criminal justice system,…
Police find the bodies of 4 men, including a policeman, shot to death near resort outside Cancun
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police on Mexico’s Caribbean coast said Friday they have found the bodies of four men, including a policeman, shot to death near a resort just south of Cancun.
Search for child resumes in Thames River in London, Ont., a day after she went missing
First responders in London, Ont., have resumed searching the Thames River on Friday for a girl who went missing a day earlier. The search began with divers and boats at around 3 p.m. ET Thursday after reports that a young girl entered the water near the intersection of Adelaide Street and Kipps Lane and was then seen struggling."Members of the London Police Service continue to monitor the river and searched riverbanks overnight for the missing child with the use of several large spotlights," Con
Stolen dog turns up in Wyoming after police make routine traffic stop
Alaina Tripp never expected to see her dog Teddy again after he was stolen from her Ottawa apartment last fall.So when the white miniature poodle showed up, dirty but unhurt, in a police stop in Wyoming ten months later, it felt like a small miracle."I am so, so happy," said Tripp, 33. "I really never ever thought — and nobody ever thought, not the police, not my friends, family ... [that] I would ever, ever see this dog again."Tripp said she returned home last September to find someone had brok
Father, son accused in Toronto terror plot deny son's involvement
A Toronto father and son — who were charged this week with multiple terrorism-related offences — denied in court Thursday the son's involvement in an alleged plot to carry out what the RCMP has called a violent attack against the city.
British prime minister announces policing plan to deal with violence after fatal stabbing of girls
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the “tiny mindless minority” behind unrest that has plagued several cities after a horrific stabbing at a children’s dance class and vowed to put a stop to it as the 17-year-old suspect was named Thursday in part to counter misinformation blamed as one cause of the fiery clashes.
Florida dad accused of throwing 10-year-old daughter out of car near busy highway
A Florida man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly throwing his 10-year-old daughter out of his car in the night, court records show.
Judge slams Halifax police's strip search that found drugs on accused in road rage case
A Halifax-area man has had a slew of charges against him stayed after a judge concluded he was the subject of an illegal strip search by Halifax Regional Police.Judge Alonzo Wright issued the stay in a ruling he delivered Wednesday in Halifax provincial court.Dante Warnell Cromwell, 26, was facing more than 20 charges, including assault, drug trafficking and various firearms offences, stemming from an April 16, 2023, incident that Wright described as a case of "extreme road rage."Cromwell was ac
Judge calls murder of 85-year-old woman 'monstrous and evil' as he hands down sentence
A man with a lengthy criminal record who crept into the basement of an 85-year-old woman's home in Dartmouth, N.S., four years ago, strangled her and ransacked her bedroom has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 16 years.In a decision released this week, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice James Chipman called the murder of Eleanor Harding "monstrous and evil," and said Richard George Ellis targeted a "truly helpless victim" who lived alone and couldn't defend he