79-year-old cyclist dead after TCH collision near Springdale

A 79-year-old man who was riding a bicycle is dead after a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway Sunday evening.

The RCMP said in a press release Monday that the cyclist died at the scene on the highway near Kona Beach, just south of South Brook, N.L., in central Newfoundland, near Springdale.

Its officers were called to the scene of the accident about 6:45 p.m. NT.

Police say the driver of the SUV involved in the crash was uninjured. The 26-year-old man was the only person in the vehicle.

The collision shut down the highway for several hours as police and the office of the chief medical examiner assessed the scene. They are continuing to investigate, the RCMP said.

