7pm version: DTW travelers largely unaffected after brief American Airlines glitch

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered all American Airlines flights grounded in the U.S. after the carrier reported a technical issue affecting its entire system with millions traveling for the holiday.
Flights at Eppley Airfield resume after American Airlines grounded flight due to a 'technical issue.'
(Reuters) -American Airlines said on Tuesday its flights had resumed after a technical glitch forced the carrier to issue an hour-long ground stop, disrupting travel for thousands on Christmas Eve, one of the busiest periods of the year. The issue that briefly affected the carrier's ability to get its planes in the air involved network hardware and was caused by DXC Technology, an operating system vendor responsible for maintaining its flight operations, the airline said. While customers were still pressing for details on their delayed flights, the relatively brief stoppage means American will likely avoid a full-scale meltdown that could ripple for days during the peak holiday travel season.
WASHINGTON (AP) — American Airlines briefly grounded flights nationwide Tuesday because of a technical problem just as the Christmas travel season kicked into overdrive and winter weather threatened more potential problems for those planning to fly or drive.
American Airlines flights were grounded for about an hour Tuesday morning following an unspecified technology issue.
