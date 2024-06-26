7th annual 'Over the Edge' fundraiser raised money for more than 20 charities
Dozens of people went "over the edge" in Manchester for a good cause.
Dozens of people went "over the edge" in Manchester for a good cause.
Critics on social media suggested the chyron meant one thing.
A mum was baffled when she looked outside and found a stranger had pitched a tent in her front garden overnight. Erika White, 38, said her son initially spotted the makeshift home on the lawn of her end-of-terrace urban home at 6.35am. The baffled finance analyst confronted the brazen trespasser - and said initially he ignored her polite request to move on from her front garden in Dartford, Kent. She "couldn't believe the audacity" of the sleepy camper and it was only when she told him she'd call the police he upped and went.
Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce revealed the royal protocol they got before meeting Prince William at the Eras Tour.
ESSEX, ONTARIO, CANADA — Police confirmed Wednesday that four people found dead in a rural home in southwestern Ontario last week were members of the same family. The four have been identified as 41-year-old Carly Walsh, 42-year-old Steven Walsh, 13-year-old Madison Walsh and eight-year-old Hunter Walsh. Ontario Provincial Police said they went to a home in the community of Harrow last Thursday after receiving a request to check on the well-being of someone inside. Police said they cannot confir
Texas Drag queen Brigitte Bandit, who fancies herself as a “Dolly Parton tribute artist,” unknowingly walked into Marjorie Taylor Greene’s confused crosshairs on Tuesday when she spoke to CNN about her mission to Capitol Hill this week. Bandit, who was in D.C. to lobby lawmakers on the Equality Act and the Transgender Bill of Rights, spoke to CNN’s Sara Sidner on Wednesday about the importance of the bill. “It’s very scary for queer people to exist in a time where we see this kind of rhetoric be
"You will forever grieve the person you love. It is the price for loving," she wrote.
Elizabeth Hurley never fails to impress with an unbelievable bikini photo and she didn't disappoint on Sunday when she donned a strapless number. See photo.
The singer was among several celebrities seated front row at the show on Wednesday.
Monica Lewinsky said she hopes Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case, is impeached.
He also revealed what will happen if Joe Biden provokes Trump at this week's debate.
Trump lied 30,573 times with an average of 21 false claims a day, while in office, according to one analysis
Rep. Jamaal Bowman was soundly defeated by his centrist challenger in New York, Utah voters picked Mitt Romney’s likely replacement and Lauren Boebert’s gambit appeared to work in Colorado.
The Stranger Things star styled up this season's demure spin on the 'underwear as outerwear' trend - see photos
The "America's Got Talent" judges were shocked by young guitarist.
(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s Conservative Party won a special election in a district in central Toronto, dealing a substantial blow to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party ahead of a national vote expected next year.Most Read from BloombergYouTuber Dr Disrespect Was Allegedly Kicked Off Twitch for Messaging MinorVW Latches Onto Rivian in $5 Billion EV Pact to Regain MomentumTrump Could Actually Lose Florida. Here’s Why.Nvidia Rout Takes Breather as Traders Scour Charts for SupportJulian Assa
The actress is in full summer mode — and so is her wardrobe!
“This is desperation,” said MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host.
A lesson in courtesy.
Healthy eating doesn't have to be expensive. Two cheap staples can make delicious, protein-rich meals that are great for your brain and body.
Volunteers and supporters of grassroots Colorado Republican Ron Hanks, who’d hoped to fill the congressional seat vacated by fellow MAGA diehard Lauren Boebert, gathered Tuesday night at a Grand Junction brewery for a watch party. Hanks lamented the results — and the state of the Republican Party. Sheila Flynn reports from the third congressional district