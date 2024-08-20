7th Street Burger: famous New York smash burgers to pop-up in Soho

One of New York City’s most coveted burger joints is coming to London for the first time.

Since launching in the summer of 2021, 7th Street Burger has grown from a single site in the East Village to a fully fledged chain, with 18 outlets across New York and one in Washington DC.

From September 4 until 8, 7th Street will bring its queue-inducing smash burgers to Soho, to a pop-up at Truffle Burger for a four-day “exchange”; while 7th Street is in situ in London, Truffle Burger will take its thicker, sloppier sandwiches to NYC.

7th Street Burger was relatively early to the second coming of the smash burger and earned rave reviews from food writers in the US, with some declaring it the city’s best.

It is known for simplicity: patties are 75/25 meat to fat and smashed down on a griddle with only onions, pickles, and American cheese alongside. Brioche is out and potato rolls, which are also grilled, are in.

Since New York began its love affair with what some might consider to be burgers in their truest form, London has started its own.

(7th Street)

7th Street follows Honest Burgers, which pivoted to smash burgers in lockdown, Denmark’s Gasoline Grill, which is hosting its own pop-up at the Standard hotel, and growing French brand Junk in flooding London with thinner patties.

7th Street founder Kevin Rezvani told the Standard: “Coming to the UK is a dream come true for the team. I love everything the London food scene stands for. It’s a place we look to for inspiration and Soho is one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world.

“We’re taking over the grill at Truffle Burger and converting their shop into a 7th Street which is insane. We want to invite everyone to come and tell us what they think… we would love to do more in the UK in the future.”

Truffle founder Tom Bickers, meanwhile, said he has wanted to bring the New York chain to London since first tasting it while visiting the US.

“Not a week goes by where a new smash burger concept opens up in London so we’re excited about bringing in 7th Street to shake things up and show London how it’s done,” he said.

7th Street Burger will be available between September 4-8 at Truffle Burger, 22 Bateman Street, W1D 3AN, truffle-london.co.uk