US National Guard to deploy 8,000 troops for Trump's Washington inauguration

Reuters

The Philippines and the United States carried out joint maritime exercises for a fifth time in the South China Sea, Manila's armed forces said on Sunday, in a move that would likely irk China. The Philippine military said in a statement it held a "maritime cooperative activity" with the U.S. on Friday and Saturday, its first for the year and fifth overall since launching the joint activities in 2023. Security engagements between the two allies have soared under Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who has pivoted closer to Washington, allowing the expansion of military bases that American forces can access, including facilities that face Taiwan.