8-24 Birthdays on 7

- USA TODAY Sports
See what Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson does when he spots a boy wearing his jersey
When a 9-year-old football fan wore his favorite Detroit Lions jersey to the airport, he had no idea he’d be meeting his NFL idol.
- The Hockey News - New York Rangers
After The Leafs Dump John Tavares, The Rangers Just Might Lure Him Back to New York
There is a world where the Rangers could target John Tavares once he becomes an unrestricted free agent next offseason.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
One of the police officers involved in Scottie Scheffler's arrest at PGA Championship was charged and arrested for theft
In one of the wildest stories of the last 10 years in golf, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, just a month after winning his second green jacket at the Masters, was arrested early Friday morning of the PGA Championship back in May. Since his arrest, Scheffl
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Watch: Rory McIlroy tosses 3-wood into water at 2024 BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy had a disappointing week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship to begin the postseason, but it's been much better at the 2024 BMW Championship through 36 holes. The Northern Irishman opened with a 2-under 70 on Thursday and followed it up with…
- The Hockey News - Nashville Predators
Ex-Predators Defenseman Tyson Barrie Could Be Signed by Former Team
Tyson Barrie didn't fit well with the Nashville Predators, but might get another contract by his previous team.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Hughes Asked Suzuki About Laine
French TV Station TVA reported yesterday Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes gave his captain a call before pulling the trigger on the Patrik Laine deal.
- HuffPost
Keanu Reeves Signs With Canadian Hockey Team And Once Again Proves He Is 'The One'
The "Matrix" star played hockey throughout his youth and even considered going pro — before Hollywood came knocking.
- The Canadian Press
Red Sox catcher Jansen set to make history on Monday against Blue Jays
BOSTON (AP) — Danny Jansen will become the first major leaguer to appear in a game for both teams when he plays catcher for the Boston Red Sox on Monday in the resumption of a suspended game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- The Canadian Press
Ninth-inning homers from Loperfido, Barger lift Blue Jays over Angels 5-4
TORONTO — Addison Barger will require a video review of his first walk-off homer in Major League Baseball because after his massive moment he had difficulty relaying what it was like to be mobbed by his Toronto Blue Jays teammates.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football: 'My Guys' — Scott's Pianowski's favorite draft targets of 2024
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski lays all his cards out on the table.
- Yahoo News Canada
American football fans rip CFL over 'ridiculous' rouge rule: 'Imagine being rewarded for missing'
American football fans recently got a taste of the CFL and one of its quirky rules, and it's probably safe to assume they're not impressed.
- The Canadian Press
Golfer disqualified from Women's British Open after caddie uses distance-measuring device
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — A golfer was disqualified from the Women's British Open on Friday because her caddie used a distance-measuring device on two holes at the Old Course.
- The Hockey News - Nashville Predators
Demko's Health Issues Could Open Canucks' Eyes to Trading for Predators' Askarov
As the Predators are looking to move Askarov after he requested a trade, the Canucks present them with a great opportunity to pull something off.
- PA Media: Sport
Aryna Sabalenka admits she should have taken a break after death of ex-boyfriend
Sabalenka is looking to add the US Open title to last week’s Cincinnati Open victory.
- NextShark
Resurfaced video shows Kobe Bryant trash talking Jeremy Lin
A recently resurfaced video from 2014 showing Kobe Bryant relentlessly trash talking former Lakers teammate Jeremy Lin during practice has sparked renewed discussion about Bryant's leadership tactics. Some expressed discomfort with Bryant's approach, with one commenter writing, "I don’t like this version of Kobe Bryant."
- The Hockey News - Buffalo Sabres
Ex-Sabres Forward Has Great Opportunity With New Team
This former Buffalo Sabres forward has found a good spot with his new club.
- Raleigh News and Observer
NASCAR sanctions Denny Hamlin, JGR. Why penalties could cost driver the Cup championship
An engine violation following Hamlin’s win at Bristol thwarts his chances of winning the Cup Series’ regular season points title.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Ivan Demidov’s Stance on Playing in the AHL
- OneFootball
David De Gea's return to football off to horror start 😬
David De Gea’s return to football got off to a horror start on Thursday.After 14 months away, the former Manchester United goalkeeper signed for Serie A side Fiorentina. However, his debut will be o...
- The Canadian Press
Sharks acquire prized goaltending prospect Askarov from Predators
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks acquired prized goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov from Nashville in a deal Friday that sends a 2025 first-round pick to the Predators.