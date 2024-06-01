8 bears seen by visitor at provincial park

The prospect of falling into a 100-metre deep gorge apparently didn't deter a bunch of black bears roaming around Ouimet Canyon Provincial Park this week.

A visitor to the Dorion-area park posted online that they saw eight bears during a single outing, including a mother with cubs.

Provincial officials didn't immediately respond on Thursday or Friday when asked if they were recommending any precautions when visiting Ouimet Canyon.

The park does not offer overnight camping.

According to a general safety bulletin put out by the province's Bear Wise program, hikers should travel in groups, make noise to scare bears away, pack snacks well to reduce food odours and keep dogs on leashes.

Bear sightings can be reported to a provincial hotline: 1-866-514-2327. Mere sightings of bears do not constitute an emergency, police say. People should only call 911 if a bear is threatening, or doesn't leave an area, such as a school yard.

Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, The Chronicle-Journal