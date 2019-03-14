The 8 Best Accessory Trends of Fall 2019

Steff Yotka

When Fall 2019 arrives, the women of the world will be wearing sharp suiting with a feminine edge and gothically lovely dresses. But what about their shoes and bags? The plus-ones to the season’s best outfits have an equally polished attitude. With barely a sneaker in sight, the runways were populated by bourgeois clasp bags, embellished kitten heels, and killer platform boots that complemented the ready-to-wear’s more personal, discreet mood.

But it’s not all serious business in the accessories department. Thanks to Jeremy Scott at Moschino and the late Karl Lagerfeld at Chanel, there is a strand of unbridled fun running through the season’s most memorable bags. Scott made them in the shapes of slot machines and washing machines, while Lagerfeld turned a ski gondola into the must-have cross-body from his swan song at Chanel. Jonathan Anderson’s Loewe hats are a take on mid-century Coret millinery that certainly catches the eye.

Catch up on the season’s most covetable accessories, here.

Check Your Head

If designers like Pierpaolo Piccioli, Marine Serre, and Alessandro Michele have a say, you won’t be fully dressed without a hat this fall. Toppers ran the gamut from berets to fedoras to full head coverings with either a romantic or an apocalyptic edge. Whatever the mood, there’s a hat to match.

Fall 2019 Accessory Trend: Hats

Louis Vuitton

Photo: GoRunway.com

Saint Laurent

Photo: GoRunway.com

Gucci

Photo: GoRunway.com

Christian Dior

Photo: GoRunway.com

Valentino

Photo: GoRunway.com

Tom Ford

Photo: GoRunway.com

Fendi

Photo: GoRunway.com

Anna Sui

Photo: Getty Images

Matty Bovan

Photo: GoRunway.com

Loewe

Photo: GoRunway.com

Erdem

Photo: GoRunway.com

Dolce & Gabbana

Photo: GoRunway.com

Celine

Photo: GoRunway.com

Stella McCartney

Photo: GoRunway.com

JW Anderson

Photo: Getty Images

Marine Serre

Photo: GoRunway.com

Comme des Garçons

Photo: GoRunway.com

Vetements

Photo: Getty Images

The Ruling Clasp

Fall’s ladylike spirit extends into handbags with a focus on proper flap bags with metallic logo clasps. Think of these shoulder bags from Celine, Burberry, and Givenchy as a posh evolution from the logo-mania of recent seasons, allowing for a little bit of branding with a side of bourgeois flair.

Fall 2019 Accessory Trend: Clasp Bags

Burberry

Photo: GoRunway.com

Celine

Photo: GoRunway.com

Christian Dior

Photo: GoRunway.com

Givenchy

Photo: GoRunway.com

Balenciaga

Photo: GoRunway.com

Versace

Photo: GoRunway.com

Gucci

Photo: GoRunway.com

Valentino

Photo: GoRunway.com

Balmain

Photo: GoRunway.com

Fendi

Photo: GoRunway.com

Off-White

Photo: GoRunway.com

Dolce & Gabbana

Photo: GoRunway.com

Salvatore Ferragamo

Photo: GoRunway.com

The Boot Cause

“Ditch the sneakers for boots” was a resounding message on many runways, and there were plenty of options to choose from: lug soles at Stella McCartney and Dries Van Noten, sleek thigh-highs at Victoria Beckham or Tory Burch, and leather statement-makers from The Row.

Fall 2019 Accessory Trend: Boots

Stella McCartney

Photo: GoRunway.com

Dries Van Noten

Photo: GoRunway.com

Loewe

Photo: GoRunway.com

Rick Owens

Photo: GoRunway.com

Prada

Photo: GoRunway.com

Bottega Veneta

Photo: GoRunway.com

The Row

Photo: Courtesy of The Row

Alexander McQueen

Photo: GoRunway.com

Celine

Photo: GoRunway.com

Saint Laurent

Photo: GoRunway.com

Jacquemus

Photo: GoRunway.com

Victoria Beckham

Photo: GoRunway.com

Y/Project

Photo: GoRunway.com

Tory Burch

Photo: Getty Images

Acne Studios

Photo: GoRunway.com

Chanel

Photo: GoRunway.com

Bows and Blossoms

The bad romance of Fall’s best dresses is mirrored in blooming and bowed accessories from Prada, Rodarte, and Dolce & Gabbana. Counter these lovely bags and shoes with a more gothic dress and you’re ready to channel your inner Wednesday Addams.

Fall 2019 Accessory Trend: Bows and Blossoms

Prada

Photo: GoRunway.com

Chanel

Photo: GoRunway.com

Versace

Photo: GoRunway.com

Paco Rabanne

Photo: GoRunway.com

Dolce & Gabbana

Photo: GoRunway.com

Noir Kei Ninomiya

Photo: Luke Leitch

Erdem

Photo: GoRunway.com

Rodarte

Photo: GoRunway.com

Oscar de la Renta

Photo: GoRunway.com

Fendi

Photo: GoRunway.com

Coach 1941

Photo: Getty Images

Richard Quinn

Photo: GoRunway.com

Giambattista Valli

Photo: GoRunway.com

Carolina Herrera

Photo: Getty Images

Tory Burch

Photo: Getty Images

It’s a Cinch

A strong suit requires a defined waist. Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello and Jonathan Anderson showed substantial belts that added a little curve to their ensembles.

Fall 2019 Accessory Trend: Belts

Saint Laurent

Photo: GoRunway.com

Christian Dior

Photo: GoRunway.com

Altuzarra

Photo: GoRunway.com

Givenchy

Photo: GoRunway.com

Alexander McQueen

Photo: GoRunway.com

Sacai

Photo: GoRunway.com

JW Anderson

Photo: Getty Images

Acne Studios

Photo: GoRunway.com

Fancy Feet

With crystal embellishments or metallic buckles, these kitten heels are easier to walk in than stilettos, but they don’t come up short on style.

Fall 2019 Accessory Trend: Kitten Heels

Paco Rabanne

Photo: GoRunway.com

Erdem

Photo: GoRunway.com

Balmain

Photo: GoRunway.com

Christian Dior

Photo: GoRunway.com

Altuzarra

Photo: GoRunway.com

Carolina Herrera

Photo: Getty Images

Christopher Kane

Photo: Getty Images

Giorgio Armani

Photo: GoRunway.com

Purse First

Novelty bags are nothing new, but this season’s are truly some of the most out-there conversation pieces we’ve yet to see. Whether it’s Moschino’s slot machine or Chanel’s gondola, these little bags have lots of personality.

Fall 2019 Accessory Trend: Novelty Bags

Moschino

Photo: Getty Images

Chanel

Photo: GoRunway.com

Christopher Kane

Photo: Getty Images

Lanvin

Photo: Getty Images

Thom Browne

Photo: GoRunway.com

Balenciaga

Photo: GoRunway.com

Jacquemus

Photographed by Corey Tenold

Loewe

Photo: GoRunway.com

Dolce & Gabbana

Photo: GoRunway.com

Vetements

Photo: Getty Images

Soft Focus

Hygge is alive and well in the accessories of Maison Margiela, Off-White, and Simone Rocha. Quilted, fluffy, and snuggly, these pieces will make the next polar vortex much more bearable.

Fall 2019 Accessory Trend: Softness

Maison Margiela

Photo: GoRunway.com

Dries Van Noten

Photo: GoRunway.com

Chanel

Photo: GoRunway.com

Burberry

Photo: GoRunway.com

Off-White

Photo: GoRunway.com

Simone Rocha

Photo: Getty Images

Prada

Photo: GoRunway.com

3.1 Phillip Lim

Photo: GoRunway.com