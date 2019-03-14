The 8 Best Accessory Trends of Fall 2019

When Fall 2019 arrives, the women of the world will be wearing sharp suiting with a feminine edge and gothically lovely dresses. But what about their shoes and bags? The plus-ones to the season’s best outfits have an equally polished attitude. With barely a sneaker in sight, the runways were populated by bourgeois clasp bags, embellished kitten heels, and killer platform boots that complemented the ready-to-wear’s more personal, discreet mood.

But it’s not all serious business in the accessories department. Thanks to Jeremy Scott at Moschino and the late Karl Lagerfeld at Chanel, there is a strand of unbridled fun running through the season’s most memorable bags. Scott made them in the shapes of slot machines and washing machines, while Lagerfeld turned a ski gondola into the must-have cross-body from his swan song at Chanel. Jonathan Anderson’s Loewe hats are a take on mid-century Coret millinery that certainly catches the eye.

Catch up on the season’s most covetable accessories, here.

Check Your Head

If designers like Pierpaolo Piccioli, Marine Serre, and Alessandro Michele have a say, you won’t be fully dressed without a hat this fall. Toppers ran the gamut from berets to fedoras to full head coverings with either a romantic or an apocalyptic edge. Whatever the mood, there’s a hat to match.

Fall 2019 Accessory Trend: Hats

