The 8 Best New Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Releases This October

Physical media culture is alive and thriving thanks to the home video tastemakers hailing everywhere from The Criterion Collection to Kino Lorber and the Warner Archive Collection. Each month, IndieWire highlights the best recent and upcoming Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K releases for cinephiles to own now — and to bring ballast and permanence to your moviegoing at a time when streaming windows on classic movies close just as soon as they open.

Get started on putting together your very own Criterion Closet with these eight physical media recommendations each month, comprising recent releases as well as what’s coming in the given month. This month, we highlight Criterion restorations Masahiro Shinoda’s classic kabuki tale of horror “Demon Pond” as well as Harmony Korine‘s breakout slice of a broken-down Midwest “Gummo,” plus John Mackenzie’s crime classic “The Long Good Friday,” and a couple of newer soon-to-be-classics worth having in your library.

