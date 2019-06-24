The 8 Best Fitbits for Women No Matter How Much You Work Out

FYI: Fitbits are still a thing, and they’re not going anywhere anytime soon. Actually, Lady Gaga’s and Rihanna’s trainer, Harley Pasternak is a Fitbit ambassador. “I encourage all my clients to use a Fitbit to track their steps every day, because being fit and healthy really comes down to what you do when you’re not working out,” he says.

I mean...if it’s good enough for RiRi's and Gaga's trainer, I stan. But Pasternak goes on, “Then, when you do get to the gym or head out for a run, you can use your Fitbit to ensure you’re getting the most out of that workout.” Sold? Below, we break down the best Fitbits for women by their standout features and perks. You’re welcome.