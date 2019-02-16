8 Great Places to Learn How to Ski If You've Never Been

Even if your typical cold-weather routine involves avoiding the outdoors at all costs, there’s no denying that winter takes on a picturesque vibe on a ski trip. Think hot tubs, après ski drinks, and of course, hitting the slopes. But if you've never been, having to actually learn how to ski can be a daunting detail.

Trying any new activity as an adult can feel intimidating, especially when those little ski school tykes seem like they’re picking it up so much quicker. Listen, I’ve been skiing since I was eight years old, and I still have plenty of challenging days on the mountain that force me to get back to those basics. It’s part of the thrill, and whether you’ve been skiing for a while or you’re a true beginner, improving your skills is a rewarding feeling.

Aside from being a fun athletic challenge, Skiing is also an excellent way to get outside in the winter, and it's also a great workout for your legs, butt, and core. Plus, it challenges your balance and stability. (Psst, here's a 10-minute workout to get your muscles ready for ski season.)

It’s also worth noting that skiing isn't exactly a low-barrier-to-entry sport. Depending on where you live and your skiing needs, it requires travel, gear rentals, lift tickets, and lessons, so it can get costly, both money- and time-wise. But if skiing is a sport you're interested in trying and you're in a position to invest in learning, it's totally possible to pick up the winter hobby as an adult.

When you’re deciding on a destination, it’s important to remember that some ski resorts are better to start at than others—even as an experienced skier, there are some mountains that I feel iffy at and wouldn’t recommend to beginners. (For example, Jackson Hole, Wyoming is a popular ski spot, but it isn’t for the faint of heart.) Some ski resorts are just known for having mainly challenging, steep terrain—think ungroomed runs, lots of moguls (bumps), and all-around limited options for beginners to enjoy safely.

The good news? There are plenty of mountains that are practically primed for learning, and being in a place that sets you up for success will make it way more fun.

Here, we rounded up eight of the best places to learn how to ski (or snowboard!) in North America, according to common knowledge among experienced skiers (including me!) and general info provided by each mountain. These destinations all have reputations for being beginner-friendly, with plenty of easy terrain, deals on lessons and rentals packages, fun villages to hang out in, plus, options for more advanced skiers you might be traveling with, too.

1. Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Steamboat's trademark "Champagne powder” (which basically refers to light, dry snow) draws in skiers from around the world, including beginners. While most of the beginner terrain is located at the base of the mountain (as is the case with many ski resorts), after gaining some confidence, newbie skiers can take a gondola up to the Why Not trail. At over three miles long, it's Steamboat's longest beginner trail. Whether it’s easy or advanced, long trails like these are fun because you can swish down ‘em for a while without constantly stopping to take another lift up. No one wants to feel like most of their ski day is spent on a lift or in line, so this kind of long run, which is sometimes called a “cruiser,” is good news for beginner skiers.

And with a pretty incredible ski-slope backdrop, Steamboat is also known for being a charmingly classic mountain town. Plus, the nearby natural hot springs is a perfect place to soothe sore muscles after a ski day.

2. Sugarloaf, Maine

Sugarloaf is one of the most popular ski destinations on the East Coast, but don't worry about overwhelming crowds—it's the largest ski area east of the Rockies, so there's space for days. Sugarloaf also has a hard-to-beat beginner's package, so it's a cost-effective choice for newbies: You can snag rental equipment, a 90-minute lesson, and a single day lift ticket for $99, which is an exceptionally good deal.

Another benefit of East Coast skiing is the lower elevation. The summit of the mountain tops out at 4,237 feet—less than, say, Breckenridge, Colorado's 9,600 feet. (Breckenridge can also be a great ski trip choice for beginners thanks to its ski area and fun town, but the elevation can be a challenge for out-of-towners.) A lower elevation makes it easier to acclimate, so your chances of altitude sickness are lower.

