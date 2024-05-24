8 injured in airboat crash in Kissimmee
8 injured in airboat crash in Kissimmee
An Orthodox rabbi has accused JetBlue Airways Corp. of discrimination for removing him from a flight after he asked to switch seats to avoid sitting next to a woman, which would violate his religious beliefs.
Earl Evans was out on a whooping crane survey in Wood Buffalo National Park with Parks Canada and the Canadian Wildlife Service when he saw something he'd never seen before. Evans, who lives in Fort Smith, N.W.T., said he's done the same survey flight for years. "I told the pilot, 'there's something on the ground over there that shouldn't be there,'" he said."The sun hit something off to the north, so I kept my eye on it. Just as we were going by, I saw it was something that wasn't normal."Evans
Louisville policeLouisville police released two video clips on Thursday of golfer Scottie Scheffler’s arrest, showing his car crawling slowly through a crash scene before a cop chased after him, whacked his windshield, and hauled him out of the driver’s seat to handcuff him.Scheffler was arrested as he was on his way to the PGA Championships at about 6 a.m. last Friday. He was accused of injuring a cop who was directing traffic at the scene of the fatal crash, and was charged with felony second-
Ty Cobb called out Aileen Cannon's suggestion about potential jurors in the former president's classified documents case.
A Hamilton jury has found Oliver Karafa and Lucy Li guilty of first-degree murder of Tyler Pratt and attempted murder of his partner Jordyn Romano in 2021.Cheers erupted in the courtroom when the jury confirmed its verdicts from Romano and her friends and family, as well as Pratt's parents and sister. Romano sobbed, giving her mother a long hug."Bye, Lucy," Romano shouted as Li was led out.Neither Karafa nor Li showed emotion as they learned the verdict or were sentenced. The Toronto residents s
RCMP on P.E.I. say the driver of a pickup truck that caused a December highway crash that four people dead in Marshfield, northeast of Charlottetown, was actually the person they thought was a passenger in the vehicle.Police had arrested a 20-year-old man they thought had been driving, and said they expected to lay charges of impaired driving causing death. However, in a news release Friday, they said further investigation had shown their initial finding of who was driving the truck at the time
Nicholas Bott died by suicide two days after being arrested on felony charges of child abuse and illegal contact with a minor or elderly person
A driver who shouted and swore at a lone female motorist has avoided being sent to prison - but has been ordered to complete an anger management course as part of his sentence. Peter Abbott, 60, was convicted of using threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour against Samantha Isaacs during the incident outside a Tesco petrol station in Bournemouth, Dorset, on 25 August last year. After the trial at Poole Magistrates' Court, the judge sentenced him to a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.
A Massachusetts man was injured following a bear attack in Wyoming on May 19
JERUSALEM (AP) — A group representing the families of hostages held in Gaza has released new video footage showing Hamas’ capture of five female Israeli soldiers near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The video shows several of the young soldiers bloody and wounded. In one scene, a militant tells one of the terrified women she is beautiful. The footage was taken by Hamas militants who stormed the Nahal Oz military base, part of the militant group’s wider assault on southern Israel that killed roughly 1
LUMBY, B.C. — Something has shifted in the pretty little village of Lumby, B.C. It's subtle, say residents of the community of 2,000 people, nestled in the hills of the North Okanagan in B.C.'s Interior. Few people now gather outside coffee shops on the main street along Highway 6. Posters on the school doors require visitors to check in or call the office to be let in. Heart-shaped stickers saying "Justice for Tatjana" are plastered on storefronts and car windows. It used to be the sort of plac
Can the RCMP turn North America's largest law enforcement vehicle fleet green? They're about to find out.As Canada's national police service, the RCMP falls under Ottawa's Greening Government Strategy — a commitment to lower the environmental footprint of the federal government and get it to net‑zero emissions by 2050.The strategy calls on the RCMP to replace as many of their approximately 12,000 cars and trucks with zero-emission vehicles as operationally possible by 2035.But those tasked with
RICHMOND, B.C. — Retailer London Drugs says cybercriminals who stole files from its corporate head office last month have released some of the data after it refused to pay a ransom.
The 'Southern Charm' alum was arrested on May 20 on suspicion of driving with alcohol that had been opened
The bloody and chaotic scene unfolded on a flight to Alaska, feds say.
A judge has given John Canning a suspended sentence with a year's probation for assault following an altercation with three young women outside a Mary's Diner restaurant in St. John's in 2022. (Peter Cowan/CBC)A St. John's man who pleaded guilty to slapping a teenage girl outside a fast food restaurant will not serve jail time.John Canning was charged with assault after getting into a fight with three Mary Brown's workers outside the Mary's Diner restaurant on Torbay Road in May 2022.He pleaded
It’s a cute little four-door hatchback that’s three feet shorter than Tesla Model Y. With its bright yellow paint job, the Seagull looks a little like a Minion from the back, even if it looks a tad grumpy from the front. A 100% import penalty will be placed on EVs like the hot-selling BYD Seagull, or the GAC AION S, while select batteries and battery components will be hit with a 25% levy.
It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.
The bodies of two Kansas women who disappeared in Oklahoma were found in a buried freezer, according to recently unsealed court documents.
OTTAWA — The Ottawa police hate-crime unit has charged an unnamed older woman with assault, harassment by threatening conduct and mischief after a woman's hijab was pulled off at a recent protest.