8 a.m advisory

- CNN
Less than 10 days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, the state is bracing for another potentially devastating blow from a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, this one a potential Category 3 storm.
- The Weather Network
Sprawling, mighty Hurricane Kirk whipping up swells to Canadian shores
Kirk is thousands of kilometres away, but its influence will reach Canadian shores this weekend
- The Weather Network
Rare October severe storm threat builds Sunday across Ontario
A round of severe thunderstorms could sweep through southern Ontario on Sunday as a cooldown pushes into the region
- Bradenton Herald
More flooding ahead as forecast calls for Milton to hit Florida as a Cat 3 hurricane
A state of emergency has been declared in 35 counties, including Miami-Dade.
- The Canadian Press
Helene’s powerful storm surge killed 12 near Tampa. They didn't have to die
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Aiden Bowles was stubborn, so even as Florida officials told residents of the barrier island north of St. Petersburg that Hurricane Helene's storm surge could be deadly, the retired restaurant owner stayed put.
- Time
Hurricane Leslie Path: Where It's Heading and What to Know
Close behind Hurricane Kirk, Leslie has now strengthened into a hurricane.
- Biloxi Sun Herald
Sunday, Oct 6: National Hurricane Center’s update on Tropical Storm Milton
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Milton
- The Weather Network
When should you switch to winter tires? Provincial breakdown, here
You may be legally mandated to switch your tires before the science says you should.
- ABC News
Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf of Mexico, forecast to hit Florida as hurricane
A new storm, which became Tropical Storm Milton on Saturday, is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane before taking aim on Florida this week. Milton is expected to strengthen to a hurricane on Monday morning and then make landfall along the Florida Peninsula on Wednesday. The storm might make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane or stronger.
- The Canadian Press
Homeowners hit by Hurricane Helene face the grim task of rebuilding without flood insurance
A week after Hurricane Helene overwhelmed the Southeastern U.S., homeowners hit the hardest are grappling with how they could possibly pay for the flood damage from one of the deadliest storms to hit the mainland in recent history.
- CNN
Scientists grow mystery tree from 1,000-year-old seed
This week, marvel at a tree grown from an ancient seed, learn why Mount Everest is undergoing a growth spurt, discover a Viking mass burial, and more.
- The Weather Network
Soaking rain hits B.C.'s South Coast, significant alpine snow this weekend
October continues to bring a wet pattern across British Columbia, with the risk of accumulating snow through the weekend, as well
- Rolling Stone
MTG Implies Dems Created Hurricane Helene: ‘They Can Control the Weather’
The Georgia congresswoman leaned into her conspiratorial side as false claims about Helene run rampant on social media
- Business Insider
Owning a home in Florida is a huge gamble. Some people are starting to question whether it's worth it.
Florida's susceptibility to hurricanes doesn't deter millions of people from buying homes there. Now some may be reevaluating the risks and costs.
- HuffPost
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says ‘They Can Control The Weather,’ Promoting Conspiracy About Hurricane Helene
Right-wingers have long promoted wild theories about weather control, and Greene, a Donald Trump ally, gave them a big boost.
- Raleigh News and Observer
Areas hardest hit by Helene flooding in NC are the least likely to have flood insurance
Less than 1% of households in the state’s hardest-hit inland counties are protected by the National Flood Insurance Program. What to know.
- The Canadian Press
MIAMI (AP) — A storm system that was brewing in the Gulf of Mexico strengthened into Tropical Storm Milton on Saturday and forecasters warned it could intensify into a hurricane and slam into the west coast of Florida later this week.
- The Weather Network - Video
Dangerous swells from Hurricane Kirk target the East Coast
Hurricane Kirk will not be making direct impact to North America, but large swells could be an issue this weekend. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- Reuters Videos
Thai sanctuary struggles to save elephants after flash flooding
STORY: :: A Thai sanctuary is struggling to rescue over 100 elephants amid flash floods:: Chiang Mai:: Elephant Nature Park:: October 3, 2024:: October 4, 2024:: Saengduean Chailert, Founder, Elephant Nature Park “The flooding up on the mountains was as high as the roofs, it must have been about five meters high to reach the roof on the mountain as that's the highest point in the area. I don't know how many of our elephants would still be alive because there are some that were stuck in the water, including some pigs and cows. I don't know if we'll have a chance to save them as the flooding is so severe now and we couldn't get network access for any help down hill.""An operation is underway," Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai told reporters on Friday, adding that 117 elephants had been saved, but nine more needed help.The elephant is Thailand's national animal and a white elephant, a symbol of good fortune, was featured on the Thai flag, at one point in time.A herd of elephants could be seen running to escape the flood waters as they chirped nervously in a video posted on social media by Saengduan, founder of the Chiang Mai-based Elephant Nature Park. The last elephant ran slower than the rest of the herd because she was blind, Saengduan added.The Southeast Asian nation's northern region has been hit with heavy flooding since August, killing 49 people and displacing thousands of households.
- CNN
Florida is on alert as a new tropical depression forms in the Gulf, just days after Hurricane Helene
Less than 10 days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, the state is now bracing for another potential storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico.