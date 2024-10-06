8 a.m advisory

Reuters Videos

STORY: :: A Thai sanctuary is struggling to rescue over 100 elephants amid flash floods:: Chiang Mai:: Elephant Nature Park:: October 3, 2024:: October 4, 2024:: Saengduean Chailert, Founder, Elephant Nature Park “The flooding up on the mountains was as high as the roofs, it must have been about five meters high to reach the roof on the mountain as that's the highest point in the area. I don't know how many of our elephants would still be alive because there are some that were stuck in the water, including some pigs and cows. I don't know if we'll have a chance to save them as the flooding is so severe now and we couldn't get network access for any help down hill.""An operation is underway," Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai told reporters on Friday, adding that 117 elephants had been saved, but nine more needed help.The elephant is Thailand's national animal and a white elephant, a symbol of good fortune, was featured on the Thai flag, at one point in time.A herd of elephants could be seen running to escape the flood waters as they chirped nervously in a video posted on social media by Saengduan, founder of the Chiang Mai-based Elephant Nature Park. The last elephant ran slower than the rest of the herd because she was blind, Saengduan added.The Southeast Asian nation's northern region has been hit with heavy flooding since August, killing 49 people and displacing thousands of households.