8-year-old boy fatally shot by stray air rifle bullet in Arizona, officials say

Authorities in southeast Arizona said they are investigating after an 8-year-old boy was shot with an air rifle and died.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office reported the child's death took place in St David, about an hour drive southeast of Tucson.

According to information from Sheriff Mark Dannels, deputies responded to the small community for a report of a shooting late Monday afternoon.

At the scene, the sheriff reported, deputies found an 8-year-old boy who had been "shot in the center of his chest cavity" with a "high powered air rifle that shoots 22-caliber pellets."

Carol Capas, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office told The Arizona Republic, part of the USA TODAY Network, the boy was shot in a rural area near someone who was target shooting.

One of the pellets went wide of the target and struck the boy, Capas said.

Pronounced dead less than an hour later

At the scene, life-saving efforts were performed before the boy was transported to a hospital.

According to the sheriff's office, the child was pronounced dead at the hospital about 6 p.m. local time.

Police did not release the boy's identity or identify who shot him.

Shooting remains under investigation

It was not immediately known if anyone has been charged in connection to the shooting on Thursday.

The shooting remained under investigation and law enforcement said additional details will be released as they become available.

What is an air rifle?

Air rifles were originally used in warfare and are now sometimes used for target shooting (including during Olympics competitions) and as "beginner" guns for children, according to the Southern Medical Journal.

"The projectile force of these weapons can rival that of many conventional handguns," a fact sheet from the medical center reads. "Pneumatic weapons pose a serious threat to the pediatric population, and their potential for serious injury must be recognized."

