8-year-old boy hit by a car while walking near Roosevelt Elementary School
Alyssa Lokits, 34, was fatally shot, and police allege a video shows 29-year-old suspect Paul Park following her
Puhakka was the country's first openly gay professional hockey player and was a cast member of the Finnish reality adaptation of "The Traitors"
The woman filed a lawsuit against the music mogul in federal court in California
Authorities have shut down two beaches in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday after hundreds of black golf ball sized spheres washed ashore. Randwick Mayor Dylan Parker said authorities were not sure what the spherical, dark black tarry balls were, but as a precaution, Coogee Beach and Gordons Bay Beach in the city's east were closed to the public.
Jeffery Michael Guida's three children - ages 2, 11 and 13 - were in the car when the suspect shot their dad and then shot at them, witnesses said.
Family friends say the child lost a lot of blood and "may have suffered permanent brain damage"
Francesca, the 31-year-old daughter of film legend Clint Eastwood, was arrested Saturday in Beverly Hills on suspicion of felony domestic violence.
Dearman says his death will bring justice to the families of the five people he killed with an ax and a gun, including a pregnant woman.
"When I read about traits common in psychopaths, I see most of them in him."
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Cellphone chats have become death sentences in the continuing, bloody factional war inside Mexico's Sinaloa drug cartel.
A Lethbridge man who was accused of holding two women in his home and sexually assaulting them for days has been released from custody.Bernard Alonzo Gibson, 60, saw one set of charges stayed and pleaded guilty to lesser offences on the second set after the alleged victim died from unrelated causes. He was handed a sentence of 18 months, which he had already served at the time of his plea. In March 2023, Gibson was accused of confining a woman at his home for two days before she was able to esca
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Witnesses reported seeing a group of armed people harassing hurricane relief workers in a remote Tennessee community last weekend, a sheriff said Wednesday as a man in North Carolina appeared in court for allegedly threatening aid workers in that state.
Dashayla Ardoin, a high school student, was found dead alongside Glenkeithan Robertson on Sat, Oct. 12, on a Louisiana highway
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge overseeing the election interference case against Donald Trump directed prosecutors Wednesday to search for and provide to the former president's lawyers any Justice Department information related to a separate investigation into Mike Pence's handling of classified documents.
A 12-year-old Saskatoon boy charged with manslaughter in a fatal shooting earlier this year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.The boy pleaded guilty in youth court to being a party to criminal negligence causing death.His 13-year-old co-accused — also charged with manslaughter — is set to stand trial next June.The 12-year-old is back in court in November for sentencing.Officers were called to the 1000 block of Matheson Drive at about 3 a.m. CST on Feb. 19 for an injured person. Police said a
Mason Murphy won at the U.S. Supreme Court after officials started with a target and went looking for a crime. | Opinion
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A man has been arrested for animal cruelty after authorities say he abandoned his dog in floodwaters near a highway as residents evacuated Florida's Gulf Coast last week shortly before Hurricane Milton made landfall.
A man accused of assaulting a tourist in Vancouver over the long weekend has a history of committing violent offences, according to court documents obtained by CBC News.Massimo Rosario Falvo, 30, allegedly repeatedly punched and kicked a 35-year-old woman in the face on Sunday as she was walking near the entrance of the Waterfront SkyTrain station by Canada Place shortly before 9 a.m. PT, according to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).The woman suffered multiple injuries and was treated in h
Craig Strachan, 33, was jailed when he appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Stirling.
Montreal police are trying to locate a mother and her son who live together in the Saint-Léonard borough.Lucia Giovanna Arcuri, who is 76 years old, was last heard from Tuesday morning during a telephone call. Her son, 59-year-old Giuseppe Arcuri, was last spotted on Tuesday at around 9:30 a.m. in a restaurant near the corner of Perras and Rodolphe-Forget boulevards in the city's Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood.Investigators and their loved ones are worried about their safety. Police say Luci