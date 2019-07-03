These 8-year-old twins might be the future of golf in N.L.

It's been a big few weeks for Freya and Mila Snook, pint-sized twins from Portugal Cove-St. Philip's, who qualified for world championship golf events — and finished the second grade.

Don't be fooled by their size or age, however. These girls can golf.

"If everyone could play golf like they do, we'd all be a little bit happier," said their coach, Jake Burt.

The sisters have been golfing for about five years now. Freya started first at the age of three. Mila picked up the clubs soon after.

"I like booming the ball far," said Freya.

"I plan to be on the LPGA," her sister added. "Well, I'm trying to be on the LPGA."

They'll make a big step toward their future plans this week, as the twins head to San Diego for the IMG Academy Junior World Championships.

Freya qualified by winning a tournament in Cambridge, Mass., while her sister scored high enough to be an alternate. When some competitors dropped out, she was in.

At another recent tournament, Mila also qualified for the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships in North Carolina, which takes place in August.

Fred Hutton/CBC More

Burt will head to San Diego with them this week to caddy for the girls and offer a helping hand when needed.

As an assistant golf pro at Bally Hally in St. John's, Burt said he's never seen anybody like them before.

"To be honest with you, they're the easiest students I've ever taught," he said. "You give them information, they absorb it, they work on it, they come back in a week and they've got in mastered almost. It's a pleasure."

Already better than dad

Mila and Freya got their start when their father spotted what he thought was a natural athletic ability at a young age.

Brent Snook watched his daughters swinging a pink bat at a ball on a tee, and noticed an effortless and powerful swing.

"I often wondered, if I gave them a club, could they hit a ball?"

Turns out, they could.

Eddy Kennedy/CBC More

Despite their size and age, the girls have already recorded drives as long as 180 yards. They've also taught their father a thing or two along the way.

"If I swing smoothly and stay smooth through the ball, you can actually make good contact. And I've learned that from watching them," Snook said.

"Once upon a time, I tried to hit the ball way too hard."

The sisters said they can already beat their father, a self-professed "hack" at golf.

Story continues