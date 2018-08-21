8 Professional Male Athletes Who Raise Awareness for Down Syndrome

I am not into sports. But I love hearing about athletes who use their platform to raise awareness and money for people with disabilities. Being a parent of a child with Down syndrome, I believe the personal stories from these athletes, who have a wide reach and recognition, help bring acceptance and show my kids how common families like ours are.

My husband, on the other hand, loves sports. He loves finding out he has something in common with his favorite athletes. But mainly, he says athletes play a big role in bringing attention to necessary issues, so when they love someone with a disability, it helps bring positive attention and combats the stigma surrounding “the Down’s kid.”

Here are some professional athletes who love someone with Down syndrome. You’ll notice they’re all male — we had trouble finding professional women athletes who had family members with Down syndrome, but we know they’re out there. If you know of one, comment at the bottom of this post.

Related:​ Yes, It Takes a Village to Raise Our Kids With Disabilities...But an Inclusive One

1. Albert Pujols and Isabella

Related:​ 'Imagine the Possibilities': Teaching Improv to People With Down Syndrome

image via Facebook

Albert Pujols is a Major League Baseball player who currently plays for the Los Angeles Angels and previously played for 11 years with the St. Louis Cardinals. He has a daughter, Isabella, who has Down syndrome. Pujols writes heartfelt messages on his Facebook page where he shares about his daughter, who was the catalyst for him and his wife, Dee Dee, to create the Pujols Family Foundation. Through their foundation, they promote awareness, provide hope and meet tangible needs for families and children who live with Down syndrome. They also provide extraordinary experiences for children with disabilities and/or life-threatening illnesses. Pujols is originally from the Dominican Republic, and his foundation helps improve the standard of living and quality of life for impoverished children in the Dominican Republic through education, medical relief and tangible goods. In a Facebook post about his daughter, Pujols shared:

Most importantly, you have taught me that Down syndrome is a gift — one that is sometimes confusing and challenging, but is also beautiful and life-changing. Thank you for giving me that gift. Loving you is one of life’s greatest joys, and it is a honor to be your father. You have accomplished so much already in your 20 years, and I can’t wait to see what you will do next.

Related:​ 7 Questions I Would Like to Ask My Child's New Teacher

2. Heath Bell and Jordyn

And my biggest thank you to my family who supported me without fail. Can't wait to join my new team full time #family pic.twitter.com/OKrXq6dFBP — Heath Bell (@HeathBell21) March 24, 2015

Heath Bell played professional Major League Baseball for the San Diego Padres. He has a daughter, Jordyn, who has Down syndrome.

3. Jake Matthews and Gwen

Great time back in College Station with the family for A&M Senior Day. Now back to work. #GigEm #riseup pic.twitter.com/QQvoEkqoLk — Jake Matthews (@jakematthews70) November 16, 2015

Jake Matthews, offensive lineman for the Atlanta Falcons, has a sister, Gwen, who has Down syndrome. In an interview with ESPN he said:

When you’re in a room with her, she smiles and you smile, too. She’s been so good for our family. People don’t understand truly what a blessing it is to have someone in your life with special needs. From afar, it can seem like a burden. But you wouldn’t believe the amount of unconditional love she gives. She’s not influenced by the outside world; everything she does is based from good. She’s the most liked of all the Matthewses because she’s so easygoing.

4. David Ragan and Adam