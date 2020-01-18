8 reasons to try cross-country skiing this winter

Now that there's plenty of snow on the ground, P.E.I. is looking like a winter wonderland — perfect for making tracks with cross-country skis.

Whether you prefer to head out on ungroomed areas, or enjoy a machine-groomed track, there are plenty of places to ski on P.E.I.

CBC asked a couple of seasoned skiers why it's their absolute favourite thing to do in winter, and how it can benefit just about anyone.

You can do it anywhere

Strap on your own skis and blaze your own trail through the snow. It's best, when possible, to ask property owners if it's OK to use their property. Or, several places across P.E.I. offer groomed trails for free or for a fee.

Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park at Brookvale has 24.5 kilometres of groomed recreational trails, 7.5 kilometres of competitive trails and a biathlon trail, plus ski rentals. The recreational trails are for all skill levels through beautiful countryside, and there is a nordic lodge to change.

The non-profit Souris Striders Ski Club on the Souris Line Road in Souris may be P.E.I.'s best-kept secret, with 21 kilometres of scenic groomed trails on 40 hectares of land — three kilometres of the trails are lit until 10 p.m. every night — and a lodge for changing and rentals. There are four trails: groomed, classic, skate, and snowshoe.

In Summerside, Heather Moyse Park and Rotary Friendship Park both have trails groomed for free cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

Charlottetown maintains groomed ski trails at Victoria Park and Belvedere Golf Course for free public use. Ski trail maps are available at the parks and recreation department at city hall.

And Mill River Resort at Mill River in western P.E.I. has three trails including more than eight kilometres of groomed trails and ski rentals, and one of the trails is lit until 9 p.m.





Reconnect with nature

Cross-country skiing puts you on a trail through nature. You could see birds, bunnies, foxes and more as you whoosh quietly through the woods and fields.

"It's a great way to just detach from the world and kind of recharge," said Sarah Flynn, the event co-ordinator for the Souris Striders. She said on an outing last week she was struck by the peaceful beauty of "trees and beautiful white snow and birds chirping, woodpeckers pecking on trees — it was just lovely."

