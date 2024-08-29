These 8 reports describe the discovery of new creatures. Take a look

These unusual recent discoveries highlight Earth’s diverse fauna.

Among them are a 170-eyed creature in China, a scaly clawed creature in an India forest and a creature with a “window” in its eyelids.

No. 1: Sea creature — with 170 eyes — found lurking under rock in China. It’s a new species

Scientists found the “flat” ocean animal at rocky shore in Guangdong Province.

It was a new species of sea worm, known as the Huidong marine flatworm, a study said. | Read more







No. 2: ‘Cryptic’ creature — with a ‘window’ in its eyelids — discovered as a new species

Scientists found a “slender” animal with a “window” in its eyelids in a forest in southern India.

It was a new species of lizard, called a Jawadhu leaf-litter skink, a study said. | Read more







No. 3: Large ‘dragon’-like creature — able to change color — discovered as new species

Scientists found large pregnant animal, able to change colors, in Myanmar’s Chin State.

It was a new species: emerald dragon lizard, study said. | Read more







No. 4: ‘Graceful’ creatures — named after stilettos — discovered as new species in Madagascar

Three new species, creating a new genus, of stiletto flies were discovered using traps on Madagascar.

The traps were placed on the island nation for years before the discovery, a new study says. | Read more

No. 5: Deep-sea creature — with yellowy tentacles and over 80 feet — is new species. See it

The tentacled animal was discovered on the floor of the South China Sea.

Scientists on a submarine found a yellowy deep-sea animal with over 80 feet and discovered a new species: IDSSE sea cucumber, study said. | Read more







No. 6: Scaly clawed creature found resting in rotten log at India forest. See the new species

Researchers named the clawed animal after a mythological figure because of its half underground, half above ground lifestyle.

Scientists found it in a rotten log at Tamil Nadu forest. It was a new species: Anaimalai ground-dwelling dwarf gecko, study said. | Read more

No. 7: Sea creature — with a ‘hairy’ ‘shaggy’ body — found on Korea islands. See new species

Scientists found egg-bearing creatures with ‘shaggy’ bodies on Korea islands and discovered a new shrimp species: Dimorphostylis pilocorpus.

Female specimens were found carrying eggs, researchers said. | Read more







No. 8: Wiggly creature — with collared body — found in mudflats in China. It’s a new species

Researchers searching a coastal inlet found a new species of marine acorn worm with a black tip and thick collar.

It prefers rocky, rough sediment to fine sandy beaches, researchers said. | Read more

This report was produced with the help of AI tools, which aggregated and summarized previous stories reported and written by McClatchy journalists. It was edited by journalists in our News division.