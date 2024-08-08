8 Signed Michael Phelps Paintings From the 2008 Beijing Olympics Unveiled for the First Time

Rowdy Gaines expressed awe at Brian Fox’s ability to depict Michael Phelps’ athletic prowess. “These paintings literally capture those emotions that I felt broadcasting it. It’s the pitch of his hands when he’s swimming. If you take the photo with the backstroke, it’s literally perfect down to the movement of where his hands are placed. You can sense the actual breath that he is taking and why. And in the butterfly photos, each muscle is defined perfectly. It’s literally like you can feel them. This is real life. This is what happens in the pool.”

Fox has meticulously captured Michael Phelps’ historic Olympic journey in the Golden Eight collection. Each of these eight paintings, signed by Phelps himself, commemorates the iconic achievement of winning eight gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The collection was commissioned by the current owner following Phelps’ success in 2008. Now, these paintings are available for private sale for the first time ever.

This moment is considered the second-greatest American sports achievement of all time, surpassed only by the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” event, which Fox depicted in one of his earliest works. The one-of-a-kind Miracle on Ice painting captures the historic moment the young American Olympic hockey team shocked the world by beating the heavily favored Soviet team in 1980.

Phelps is the No. 1 athlete of the 21st century, according to ESPN. His illustrious career landed him a spot above other extraordinary athletes including Serena Williams, Lionel Messi, LeBron James, Tom Brady, and Simone Biles. Phelps, having 23 career gold medals, has a legacy that reaches far beyond these tangible achievements. In 2016, Phelps was the flag bearer for Team USA and is rumored to be the leading candidate to light the torch at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, just as Muhammad Ali did in Atlanta in 1996. These incredible honors speak to Phelps’ timeless impact on American sports.

The Golden Eight collection is a tribute to Phelps’ extraordinary, record-breaking eight gold medals achieved in a single Olympics, something Gaines says will “never be duplicated ever.” The paintings capture a moment in time, immortalizing Phelps’ determination, skill, and unwavering pursuit.

“Fox not only captured the essence of Phelps in these paintings, but also captured his unforgettable legacy that will transcend through generations,” says Todd Patkin, the owner of this remarkable collection. “These paintings are not just portraits; they serve as a powerful reminder of one of the greatest moments in our sporting history.”

This is a rare, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own these breathtaking masterpieces that vividly capture iconic moments in American history. Priced at $150,000 per painting, the full or partial collection is an investment in not just art, but in legacy. Each signature comes with its own letter of authenticity, ensuring unparalleled value and provenance, and 30 percent of the sale proceeds going to charity. For more information or to inquire about acquiring these works of art, please contact golden8@goldinsolutions.com.

