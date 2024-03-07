8 teens injured in Philadelphia bus shooting
Eight teenagers were injured Wednesday afternoon in a shooting involving a Philadelphia city bus, authorities said, the fourth shooting on the transit system in as many days. (March 6)
The South Carolina woman pleaded guilty to an assault charge, feds say.
Austin Turner, 26, was allegedly struck during a Feb. 18 altercation at Tin Roof bar in Tenn., police say. His family has reportedly decided to take him off life support
The couple, who had been documenting their trip for more than 200,000 followers on an Instagram account, were found by a police patrol van which took them to a hospital, where the woman told the doctor she had been raped. The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify victims of sexual assault. The case triggered a nationwide outcry over one of India’s rampant problems: a decades-long struggle to curb rising sexual violence against women.
Michael Meyden, 57, is accused of drugging three of his daughter's 12-year-old friends during a sleepover last August, according to police.
The ‘incredibly vulnerable’ child was twice restrained and had her clothes removed by ‘multiple men’ at Wetherby young offenders’ institution.
OXFORD COUNTY, ONTARIO — A charge has been laid in a school bus rollover in rural southern Ontario that left five children injured. The bus driver, a 34-year-old from Oxford County, was charged on Tuesday with careless driving causing bodily harm, Ontario Provincial Police said. The accused is set to appear in court in April. Earlier in the day, OPP said officers responded to a report shortly after 8 a.m. of a school bus rolling over at Cuthbert Road and Dodge Line, south of Woodstock, Ont. They
Justin Kidwell, 20, was arrested in connection with the May 2023 death of his daughter, authorities say
TORONTO — A packed Toronto airport commuter train struck and killed a 14-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy Monday night, officials said, as investigators worked to piece together how the teens ended up on the tracks. "This is a tragic incident," said Martin Gallagher, the chief operating officer for Metrolinx, the provincial agency that operates the train between Toronto Pearson Airport and downtown Union Station. More than 200 people were on the UP Express Monday night headed toward the airport
The mom told police that the man grabbed her son in a “bear hug” before she stepped in.
A woman swapped places with her twin sister after she killed two children by crashing into a horse-drawn carriage, police have alleged. Wilma Miller, 7, and Irma Miller, 11, were killed in the incident.
Michael Austin Ford has been charged with arson of a vehicle of an organization receiving federal funds in connection with two incidents between 2022 and 2023
An Alberta family is looking for answers after the in-custody death of a man in Mexico who died by an apparent suicide one day after his birthday late last year.Thomas Hempstock, 32, died hours after being arrested at his resort in Playa del Carmen, a city at the southern end of Mexico, where he is accused of displaying aggressive behaviour by hotel staff.A 38-page police, autopsy and toxicology report, signed by the Attorney General of Quintana Roo, says Hempstock was arrested Dec. 12, 2023, an
Unarmed police constables Sharon Beshenivsky and Teresa Milburn were shot at point blank range
Fox NewsDuring a Fox News segment on falling crime rates, a network contributor downplayed the phenomenon and blamed lenient prosecutors for intentionally lowering certain statistics—with the panel insisting that lawlessness is still rising because “people are feeling it.”In a fact sheet released last week, the White House called attention homicide statistics falling by about 12 percent from 2022 to 2023. The Biden administration also sought to contrast the violent crimes rates during his predec
NEW YORK (AP) — From the start, the case was highly unusual: a criminal prosecution centered on the disputed ownership of a cache of hand-drafted lyrics to “Hotel California” and other Eagles hits. Its end was even more unexpected. In the middle of trial, New York prosecutors abruptly dropped their case Wednesday against three collectibles experts who had been accused of scheming to hang onto and peddle the pages, which Eagles co-founder Don Henley maintained were stolen, private artifacts of th
Two adults and three children were found dead after their small plane crashed near downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Monday. An investigator with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said that the plane took off from Ontario and that the agency is working with Canadian officials to identify the victims.
In an interview with congressional investigators, Jason Galanis claimed his home confinement request was denied to prevent him from talking to investigators.
Heads turned as the masked men with clubs walked down a Rafah street, part of a vigilante public security group set up by armed factions in Gaza after the civil police force went underground saying it was targeted by Israeli strikes. A group of nine of the men, their head bands reading "People's Protection Committees" bound around ski masks or hoods, strode through a market place this week after first appearing around Rafah late last month. The group was formed by the Hamas-run Interior Ministry, along with other political factions that had a street presence in Gaza, and was tasked with ensuring public order and stopping price hikes by market profiteers, he said.
The lawsuit, filed by Nathan Smith on behalf of his late mother Tabitha, requests a jury trial and $10 million in damages
Phuc Vo is charged with two counts of murder