I-80 closure due to Tesla semi fire impacted multiple businesses
Both directions remained closed for more than 12 hours Monday after an electric big rig caught fire, emitting toxic fumes.
Jake Loy, 19, has been sentenced to four years and eight months in prison following the 2022 crash that killed his 16-year-old friends
Jake Loy, now 19, lost control of the Honda Civic in March 2022, killing passengers Tyler Johnston, Ian Cannon and Finlay Johns, all 16.
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 221,058 vehicles. This includes Ford and General Motors vehicles.
The teen's 14-year-old brother, who was not in the car at the time of the crash, had "just started 9th grade" that day, his principal said in a statement
During the investigation, officials found that Danny Tiner, 38, had been driving at 68 mph in a posted 55 mph construction zone.
The new Boeing CEO, Kelly Ortberg, is nearly two weeks into the role, but a manufacturing issue has already arrived. The aerospace company said it would be grounding its four-plane test fleet of the 777x after finding cracks in part of the jet’s structure that connects the engine to the fuselage. “During scheduled maintenance, we identified a component that did not perform as designed,” the company said.
The launch of Boeing’s long-delayed 777X aircraft has been encountered another problem, forcing the company to pause testing.
MONTREAL — More than 32,000 rail commuters across the country will have to find new routes to the office if a work stoppage kicks off at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. this week.
A 36-year-old woman is charged with attempted murder following a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in St. John's.On Friday afternoon, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a collision involving a grey Honda Civic and a pedestrian in the area of Golf Avenue at Mount Royal Avenue, according to a news release from the force Monday morning.Police found a man with serious injuries lying in the roadway. The man was taken to the Health Sciences Centre, where he remains in hospit
One of the drivers, a 23-year-old, has been in 11 crashes since 2017, a news outlet reported.
Danny Glen Tiner was sentenced on Aug. 16 after causing a fatal six-vehicle collision in Arizona in January 2023
Alphabet's Waymo said on Tuesday it had doubled its paid rides to 100,000 per week in just over three months as the autonomous ride-hailing firm expanded its areas of service and allowed more people to ride its robotaxis. Waymo's expansion comes just a month after Alphabet said it was planning a multi-year $5 billion investment in the company even as autonomous vehicle technology continues to face widespread skepticism, tight regulatory scrutiny and federal investigations. Waymo, which has about 700 vehicles in its fleet, is the only U.S. firm operating uncrewed robotaxis that collect fares.
“I’m a New York City firefighter; that’s what New York City firefighters do,” said George Healy, a 34-year veteran of the FDNY
The one-of-one prototype went up in flames after last week's Monterey Car Week.
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A boat accident on the Lukeni river in western Congo over the weekend left at least 20 people dead and hundreds missing, a local official said Tuesday.
Along with the unrestored 1934 Bugatti named Best of Show in an unprecedented victory, here are the other contenders that won us over.
Jake Loy admitted causing the deaths of Finlay Johns, Ian Cannon and Tyler Johnston near Dumfries.