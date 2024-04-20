About 80 firefighters called to battle blaze at historic London pub
The far-right lawmaker seems to have an aversion to stable leadership.
Environment Minister Gary Crossman is resigning as a Progressive Conservative cabinet minister and will quit as an MLA within days, citing his differences with Premier Blaine Higgs.Crossman, who had already announced he would not run in this year's election, made the announcement in a Facebook post. The three-term MLA for Hampton said he wanted to make his health a priority but also made it clear he's not happy with Higgs's leadership."My personal and political beliefs no longer align in many wa
STORY: The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday moved ahead with a $95 billion legislative package providing aid to Ukraine and Israel in a broad bipartisan vote, overcoming hardline Republican opposition that had held it up for months.Friday's procedural vote passed with more support from Democrats than from Republicans, who hold a razor-thin majority in the chamber.The package is similar to one that passed the Democratic-controlled Senate in February. But the Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, held off on it for months in the face of fierce opposition from a small but vocal segment of his own party."This was going to require substantial Democratic participation."House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries on Friday told reporters that his party had to step up and ensure support to U.S. allies Ukraine and Israel because of some lawmakers he called "pro-Putin Republicans.""And we had a choice: are we going to put people over politics. Because the political thing to do is always to let the extreme MAGA Republicans crash and burn. Because they have so many out-of-control members, they cannot govern on their own."Republican lawmakers such as Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie of the House Freedom Caucus objected to advancing the aid package."I'm concerned that the Speaker's cut a deal with the Democrats to fund foreign wars rather than to secure our border."Texas Republican Chip Roy demanded Speaker Johnson live up to a pledge to first get funding for the U.S. Southern Border."To that I say, amen, and where is that, Speaker Johnson?"Republican lawmaker Majorie Taylor Greene has already filed a motion to vacate Johnson's seat as speaker. Greene has not said whether she will pursue the motion, but on Wednesday predicted he would not remain in leadership for long.The House is expected to vote on the measure on Saturday, after which it will return to the Senate, and is expected to move from there to U.S. President Joe Biden's desk and be signed into law.
WASHINGTON (AP) — One woman miscarried in the lobby restroom of a Texas emergency room as front desk staff refused to admit her. Another woman learned that her fetus had no heartbeat at a Florida hospital, the day after a security guard turned her away from the facility. And in North Carolina, a woman gave birth in a car after an emergency room couldn't offer an ultrasound. The baby later died. Complaints that pregnant women were turned away from U.S. emergency rooms spiked in 2022 after the U.S
Speaker Mike Johnson announced he will not change the procedure for removing him from the speakership, after hardliners reacted with fury to a proposed change to House rules.
OTTAWA — Canadian banks that refuse to identify the carbon rebate by name when doing direct deposits are forcing the government to change the law to make them do it, says Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault. Guilbeault is taking the stand after Tuesday's federal budget promised to amend the Financial Administration Act so government payments accepted for deposit at Canadian banks will carry whatever title the government wants. "The fact that they haven't been doing it now for many years led u
Canada's premiers are accusing the federal government of doing a poor job of consulting with them before tabling the 2024 budget.They voiced their concerns in a letter released Friday by the Council of the Federation, made up of all 13 provincial and territorial premiers.The letter, written on behalf of the premiers by council chair and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, said that in order for the federal government to promote affordability and productivity, Ottawa and the provinces should "return
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas appeals court has ruled that Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton can face discipline from the state bar association over his failed effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. A disciplinary committee of the State Bar of Texas accused Paxton in 2022 of making false claims of fraud in a lawsuit that questioned President Joe Biden's victory. On Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeals said Paxton can be sanctioned by the committee be
WASHINGTON (AP) — Staring down a decision so consequential it could alter the course of history -- but also end his own career -- House Speaker Mike Johnson prayed for guidance. A conservative Christian, the speaker wrestled over whether to lead the House in approving $95 billion in desperately needed war-time aid for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies, which many in his own Republican majority opposed — some so strongly they would try to boot him from office. Or, he could do nothing, halting
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol is asserting its authority to seize cannabis shipments — including commercial, state-authorized supplies — as licensed cannabis providers file complaints that more than $300,000 worth of marijuana has been confiscated in recent months at highway checkpoints in southern New Mexico. New Mexico's Democratic governor says the disruptions prompted a discussion this week with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whose impeachment charges wer
Firefighters found the source of the fire quickly in the bay area of their own station.
Canada’s federal government in Ottawa is planning to eliminate 5,000 public service jobs, a move that ...
ISLAMABAD (AP) — An important ally of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demanded the government lift a two-month-old ban on the social media platform X, saying on Friday that it violates citizens' right to speech and expression. The ban on X has been in place since February, when the party of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a nationwide protest against alleged election rigging ahead of the Feb. 8 vote that allowed Sharif to come to power. “We demand that the ban on X,
WASHINGTON (AP) — House congressional leaders were toiling Thursday on a delicate, bipartisan push toward weekend votes to approve a $95 billion package of foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, as well as several other national security policies at a critical moment at home and abroad. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson this week set in motion a plan to advance the package, which has been held up since October by GOP lawmakers resistant to approving more funding for Ukraine's fight agai
OTTAWA — One of Canada's leading disability scholars is quitting a federal advisory board, saying the government failed to properly fund the disability benefit. Michael Prince, a professor of social policy at the University of Victoria, says he's deeply disappointed with the Canada Disability Benefit. He's resigning from Disabilities Minister Kamal Khera's advisory group effective immediately, saying he has concluded his voice is no longer making a difference. Prince says the amount of funding f
Canada's premiers have warned the federal government not to overreach into their jurisdictions when it comes to delivering the programs laid out in Ottawa's latest budget. In Victoria, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’d always rather work with the provinces, but he will “go around” those that aren’t being ambitious when it comes to building more housing. April 19, 2024)
Plans by Britain's financial regulator to require firms to set targets for improving diversity could be counterproductive, UK business and women minister Kemi Badenoch said on Thursday. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) last September proposed guidance for financial firms to tackle sexual harassment and bullying, along with new requirements for large banks and insurers to set targets to improve diversity and inclusion. "My role as minister for women and equalities in particular often involves the killing of bad idea," Badenoch told a conference held by TheCityUK, a financial industry body.
Albuquerque schools said it would work with community on facility usage