80-Year-Old Fulfils Lifelong Dream With Skydive in Front on Cheering Friends and Family

Lorraine Gerson, a Maryland resident, fulfilled a lifelong ambition recently by completing a skydive at the age of 80.

The daring feat was part of the American Association of Retired Persons’s Wish of a Lifetime program, which helps seniors fulfill their dreams, 7News said.

Gerson was cheered on by a busload of friends and family who gathered to witness her leap. Credit: Skydive Chesapeake via Storyful

Video Transcript

All right, ma 5000 ft about halfway there, halfway ready.

All the way.

Wait.

All right now we'll see.

I um, thank God we're good.

Yeah.

How are you?

How was it?

You did?

Great.

I'm gonna go grab some water.

All right, Lorraine, what do you think of that?

Great.

Yeah.

Would you recommend it to friends and family?

Um, if they like airplanes?

Yes.

When you go down though, you're at peace.

It's a lot more peaceful than you think.

All right.

Well, awesome job.

Thank you for coming out and jumping with us at Skydive Chess Peake.

We'll see you next time.