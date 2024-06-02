80-year-old injured in plane crash

WFTS-Tampa

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that affects hundreds of thousands yearly. The infection comes from a deer tick bite and though cases are highest in the northeast and upper Midwest, we also see people with the disease here in Florida. “I got my PhD in public health at the University of South Florida which was a wonderful experience,” said Tara Foti. With 20 years of experience in health care, Foti scored her dream job working at Kaiser Permanente in Oakland, California, one of the United States’ leading healthcare providers. “I got to work with a dream mentor and we did really impactful research about substance use during pregnancy,” said Foti.